Western Dubuque completed a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A when the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released its final poll for the top two classes.
The defending state champion Bobcats (30-9) earned the No. 1 ranking in the preseason poll and stayed on the perch seven straight weeks. They earned the top seed in their substate and open postseason play at 7 p.m. Friday in Farley against Maquoketa.
Western Dubuque has lost only two games against Class 3A competition. The Bobcats fell to Dubuque Wahlert, 6-5, on June 16 and to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8-6, three days later.
Wahlert (26-13) improved one spot to No. 6 in the Class 3A poll, while West Delaware received votes. The Golden Eagles also earned a No. 1 seed for substate play and host Vinton-Shellsburg at 7 p.m. Friday at Petrakis Park.
Ankeny Centennial (28-6) earned the top spot in Class 4A ahead of Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-5).
Western Dubuque 7-3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-1 — At Farley, Iowa: The Bobcats clinched the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division championship with the sweep. Hunter Quagliano belted a three-run home run in the opener, and the Bobcats turned an 8-3-2 double play in the nightcap.
Dubuque Hempstead 1-1, Iowa City Liberty 0-11 — At Core Field: Andrew Tharp pitched four innings of three-hit ball, and Ozzie Bakken, Carter Krug and Joe Helminiak combined to allow two hits for the Mustangs in the opener. Justin Potts drove in the winning run in the second inning, and Tyler Loso had two hits. In the nightcap, Hempstead managed only four hits.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 11-10, Dubuque Wahlert 1-9 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Kennedy scratched out two runs in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off win in the second game. Ryan Brosius, Bryce Rudiger and Foti Rigopolous had three hits each and Patrick Fitzgerald, Bode Nagelmaker and Owen Wallace had two hits each for Wahlert. The Cougars erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the first en route to the mercy rule victory in the first game of the Mississippi Valley Conference twin bill. Will Specht had two hits for Wahlert.
Clayton Ridge/Central 3, Oelwein 2 — At Arlington, Iowa: In an Iowa Class 2A District 5 opener postponed by rain on Saturday night, the WarEagles (5-23) advance to play at top-seeded Cascade at 7 p.m. Wednesday.