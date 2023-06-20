BELLEVUE, Iowa — A longtime Bellevue resident has pledged a donation to the city to help support the construction of a city park in honor of his late wife.
Delbert Jackson will provide funding to help city officials develop a park on a city-owned green space within the Jackson Park Drive subdivision located north of Bellevue.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said Jackson developed the first two phases of the Jackson Park Drive subdivision before selling the third phase to the city several years ago. The subdivision contains approximately 1.5 acres of green space that is city-owned and that was always intended to be developed into a park when funds permitted, according to Skrivseth.
This third phase has about 18 lots, according to Jackson, with the first house now under construction.
The park will be known as JJ’s Memorial Park after Jackson’s late wife, Janice Jackson, who died in 2020. Early concepts for the park include playground equipment, a basketball court, drinking fountain, bathrooms, pavilion, benches, trees and open green space, as well as sidewalks and connectivity to a nearby bike and walking trail.
“There’s a lot of people that travel that bike path, so (this park) will be available for any of those people as well,” said Jackson’s friend Jeanne Weber, who has been helping with plans for the park. “Hopefully, there’ll be a place with picnic tables so that families can come and enjoy a picnic.”
Jackson, who has several great-grandchildren that live in the subdivision, said he wanted the park developed to give them and other kids a safe place to play. He added that the closest city park is located about a mile away in town.
“Any kid going to a playground isn’t going to want to go a mile to play, so I took the acreage right here off my farm where I was building houses and put an acre and a half aside to have a park,” he said.
Jackson said he is not yet sure how much money he will donate, as construction costs are not finalized, but he has about $300,000 “ready to go” for whatever the city needs.
Skrivseth said city officials are grateful to Jackson for the funding, which will allow the city to move forward with developing the park sooner than they had intended.
At a recent meeting, the Bellevue Utilities Board voted to donate the cost of Bellevue Municipal Utilities’ labor for installing water, sanitary sewer and electric lines to the park, as well as up to $10,000 in materials.
Skrivseth said the city hopes to construct sidewalk to the park soon and begin work on utilities, but she does not anticipate that work such as the installation of playground equipment will take place until next spring.
“We’d love to move forward on it as soon as possible, but it’ll be based on supply chain and things like that,” she said.