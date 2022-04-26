Jerry Petitigoue will be recognized by his alma mater for a lifetime commitment to teaching and coaching.
On Saturday, the University of Dubuque will present the longtime Cuba City boys basketball coach a doctor of humane letters to honor his service in the classroom and athletics during its spring commencement.
The winningest high school basketball coach in Wisconsin’s history, Petitgoue has won three state titles, 29 conference championships, and last year became just the 18th coach in the country to reach 1,000 career wins in his 58th year at the helm of the Cubans.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Dyersville Beckman 157, Clear Creek-Amana 166 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Nate Offerman and Luke Harwick each shot 37 at Dyersville Golf & Country Club to earn runner-up medalist honors as the Trailblazers were nine strokes better than the Clippers. Thomas Their (41) and Brady Bockenstedt (42) also had scores count for Beckman.
Monticello 182, Cascade 189 — At Cascade, Iowa: Gavin Manternach was the medalist with a 41, Isaac Martin shot a 47, but Monticello beat the Cougars in a dual meet at Fillmore Fairways.
West Central 213, Clayton Ridge 214 — At Fayette, Iowa: Max Nuehring shot a 51 to lead the Eagles at Big Roc Golf Course.
PREP BASEBALL
River Ridge/Scales Mound 11, West Carroll 1 — At Hanover, Ill.: Maddox Knauer struck out 12 and allowed just one hit over a complete-game effort on the mound. Knauer also led RR/SM with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate.
Riverdale 4, Southwestern 3 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Gavin Jochum went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Jordan Stanton struck out eight and allowed just one earned run over 6 1/3 innings, but Riverdale edged the Wildcats.
River Ridge (Wis.) 1, Shullsburg/Benton 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Logan Drone struck out seven as he shut down Shullsburg/Benton’s offense with a no-hitter on the mound. Payton Calvert suffered the hard-luck loss, striking out eight over six innings.
PREP SOFTBALL
River Ridge/Scales Mound 17, West Carroll 7 — At Hanover, Ill.: Millie Boden, Mickayla Bass and Amie Richmond delivered two hits apiece as RR/SM cruised.
Belmont 8, Potosi/Cassville 7 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 13th inning to outlast Potosi/Cassville in a slugfest marathon.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Western Dubuque 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats were blanked by the Saints.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 2, Clinton 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Clinton took the lead with an early goal, but Adessa Leibfried tied it up in the 58th minute and kicked the game-winner in the 64th. Gwen Schroeder stopped seven shots in net for the Mohawks.