Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a position player and a pitcher.
The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the starting pitchers picked Sunday for the American League staff for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start for the AL at designated hitter.
Boston has the most All-Stars for the first time since 2009, sending five. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and reliever Matt Barnes were chosen to join a pair of starters: shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers.
Houston and Toronto have four All-Stars each.
Ohtani received 121 votes in balloting by players, managers and coaches announced three days after fan-elected starters were revealed.
“The guy’s going to participate in Home Run Derby, pitch in the game and hit in the game. That doesn’t happen like ever,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said after speaking with AL manager Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay. “So this is the one time ... even the non-baseball fan can really latch onto this and become interested.”
Ohtani began Sunday with a .278 batting average, a major league-leading 30 home runs and 66 RBIs along with a 3-1 record and a 3.60 ERA in 12 starts on the mound to go with 83 strikeouts in 60 innings.
He was joined by fellow starting pitchers Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees (272 votes), and Lance Lynn (199) and Carlos Rodón (192) of the Chicago White Sox.
Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (189) also was elected but is hurt and will miss the game along with Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who was elected to start, and Washington outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who was picked as a reserve.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 6, Orioles 5 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of Los Angeles comeback victory.
Tigers 6, White Sox 5 — At Detroit: Jeimer Candelario had three hits, Akil Baddoo drove in two runs and the Tigers held on for the victory.
Twins 6, Royals 2 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, and Minnesota halted a five-game losing streak.
Red Sox 1, Athletics 0 — At Oakland, Calif.: Nick Pivetta struck out 10 over seven innings, and Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth.
Mariners 4, Rangers 1 — At Seattle: Chris Flexen pitched six effective innings for Seattle, and Luis Torrens homered for the seventh time in his past 13 games.
Rays 5, Blue Jays 1 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak.
Astros 4, Indians 3 (10 innings) — At Cleveland: Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, helping Houston complete a four-game series sweep.
NATIONAl LEAGUE
Pirates 2, Brewers 0 — At Pittsburgh: Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings, and Pittsburgh snapped Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak. Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide.
Reds 3, Cubs 2 — At Cincinnati: Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Reds handed the Cubs their ninth straight loss. Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip.
Rockies 3, Cardinals 2 — At Denver: Elías Díaz hit an RBI single for Colorado with two out in the ninth inning, and Germán Márquez struck out 11 and was picked for his first All-Star team.
Braves 8, Marlins 7 (10 innings) — At Atlanta: Pinch-hitting pitcher Max Fried lined a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning, lifting Atlanta to a wild comeback victory.
Dodgers 5, Nationals 1 — At Washington: Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, and the Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Nationals.
Padres 11, Phillies 1 — At Philadelphia: Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers, leading San Diego.
INTERLEAGUE
Mets 10-2, Yankees 5-4 — At New York: Pete Alonso hit a tying homer off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, and José Peraza lined a tiebreaking two-run double that was aided by interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx. In the nightcap, Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and the Yankees saved a little face by beating the Mets to avoid a Subway Series sweep.