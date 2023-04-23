What to see: Here are a few flicks not to be missed Telegraph Herald Apr 23, 2023 Apr 23, 2023 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Wondering what films to see?We’ve got you covered.Check out these top picks from Julien Dubuque International Film Fest organizers and screeners: Recommended for you Drama/Thriller“Black Bags”“Let the Party Begin”“Scrap”“Perfectly Good Moment”“Get Free”Dark Comedy/Comedy“Unfriending”“Hundreds of Beavers”“Under the Influencer”“Julia”Based on True Stories“Bolan’s Shoes”“Get Free”“Central Valley”“Pinball”Feel Good“The Sisters Karras”“Year of the Dog”“Bobcat Moretti”“Le Ballon Bleu”Documentary“Adapting to Dive”“Puppy Love”“Jerry’s Last Mission”“The 90’s Club”“Labeled: The Missing, Murdered and Forgotten”“King of Kings”“Women Behind the Wheel”“The Exchange: In White America, Kaukauna and King: 50 Years Later”Short Film“A Question Service”“Social Anxiety”“Tooth”“Keep/Delete” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Today Authorities release names in Bernard area crash with life-threatening injuries Love That Lasts: Dubuque couple works together, plays together for 50 years Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque physical therapist filling gap in helping those with pelvic pain, dysfunction Ask Amy: A woman wants partner’s permission to roam Ask Amy: Mother ponders family’s entrenched estrangement
