Noah Gaul works on a STEAM project.

 Contributed Photo

A new space at Beckman Catholic School is allowing students to leverage cutting edge technology in their math, art, engineering and science studies. With support from the Dyersville Area Community Foundation, the school has opened a new maker’s space which features a 3-D printer, large-scale laminator and plotter printer.

“In this ever-evolving world, our students need hands-on learning tools to give them an advantage when entering the workforce or attending college,” said Principal Marcel Kielkucki.

