A new space at Beckman Catholic School is allowing students to leverage cutting edge technology in their math, art, engineering and science studies. With support from the Dyersville Area Community Foundation, the school has opened a new maker’s space which features a 3-D printer, large-scale laminator and plotter printer.
“In this ever-evolving world, our students need hands-on learning tools to give them an advantage when entering the workforce or attending college,” said Principal Marcel Kielkucki.
All STEAM classes (science, technology, engineering, art and math) have access to the new equipment and have been using it for research projects and posters.
“These learning tools benefit our students as well as local businesses in need of employees who have experience using this equipment,” Kielkucki said.
The school has an engineering apprenticeship program with Farm Tek and also is upgrading its computer lab for its engineering program.
“We know that providing a well-rounded education is important, as is incorporating technology into our classes,” said Kielkucki. “The kids appreciate the new equipment and are excited to continue to use it.”
The equipment was made possible thanks to the Community Foundation’s annual grant cycle, which is supported by gifts to the Foundation’s endowment fund. Last year, the endowment paid out $22,000 in grants to 12 area nonprofits, including the school. The next grant cycle will open this fall.
Grantmaking is one of the ways the Foundation works to address community needs — such as support for education — and support organizations that are improving quality of life for Dyersville area residents.
“The Foundation connects donors with the greatest needs in our community,” said Executive Director Michelle Grover. “We offer many opportunities to improve quality of life by addressing an array of local issues.”
To learn more about how you can establish a fund or make a gift that impacts your community, contact Grover at 319-269-6432 or email dacf@dbqfoundation.org.