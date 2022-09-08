Claira Sieverding Kapraun in detail Gary Dura Gary Dura Author email Sep 8, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Age: 30.Job title/occupation/place of employment: People experience specialist at VivunVolunteer activities:Bellevue (Iowa) Marquette School Strategic Planning Committee.St. Joseph’s Church.Jackson County (Iowa) Economic Alliance Board.Brain Health Now.Education: Master of Science in management, Catholic University. Bachelor of Arts in psychology and business management, Loras College.Family: Husband, Nathaniel Kapraun; children, Carmella, Margaret.Person most inspirational to me and why: My mother, Sherri Sieverding, because of everything she has given to our family.Favorite thing to do outside of work: Spending time with my family.One word to describe me: Sincere.What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I am the oldest of five girls.Greatest fear: A natural disaster or an apocalypse I’m not prepared for that would take me away from my children.What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: That people feel heard, cared for and understood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gary Dura Author email Follow Gary Dura Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Today
