FULLERTON, Calif. — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been moved out of intensive care, although he remains hospitalized in Southern California.
Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team’s 93-year-old former manager is doing rehab at the hospital in Orange County. Lasorda has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later.
Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.
Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ‘88. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.
La Russa scheduled to change plea
PHOENIX — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is scheduled to change his plea to misdemeanor charges stemming from his drunken driving arrest nine months ago on a freeway in Phoenix. The Hall of Fame manager, who had previously pleaded not guilty to the two drunken driving charges, is scheduled to change his plea on Dec. 21 in Maricopa County Justice Court.
Royals sign Minor to 2-year deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals finalized an $18 million, two-year deal, reuniting the 32-year-old starter with the club that helped him revive his career. Kansas City announced the signing Monday. The contract includes a $13 million club option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout.
NEW YORK — The New York Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May.
May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings while allowing 20 hits with a career-high fastball velocity averaging 96.66 mph.
CLEVELAND — Indians rookie reliever Cam Hill underwent surgery on his right wrist after being involved in a car accident in Tulsa, Okla. Hill shared details of the incident on his Instagram account, saying he was “very blessed to only bang up my wrist. Surgery went really well, most importantly the others involved in the accident were all okay.”
FOOTBALL
Ohio State held on to the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night after having its previous game canceled, landing behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson for a second straight week.
The selection committee’s top seven teams were unchanged from last week’s rankings. Texas A&M (6-1) was in fifth and Florida (7-1) sixth.
Iowa State will allow about 15,000 fans at Jack Trice Stadium for the Cyclones’ football game against West Virginia on Saturday. Athletic director Jamie Pollard also announced about 1,400 fans will be allowed at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday for a women’s basketball game against No. 1 South Carolina and a men’s game against DePaul.
Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again — at least for now — because of coronavirus issues. The Sooners had to postpone last Saturday’s game against West Virginia and temporarily paused organized team activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing throughout the program. The situation affected the assistant coaches, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley ask Stoops for help.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt Commodores have only one kicker listed on their two-deep depth chart for this weekend’s game at No. 11 Georgia, and it’s Sarah Fuller, the first woman to play in a Power Five game. None of the kickers who were out last week after COVID-19 issues kept them away from the team is back yet.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers on Tuesday signed wide receiver Tavon Austin and released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. Austin, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 draft of the St. Louis Rams, hadn’t played any NFL games this season. He caught 13 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown last year in his second season with the Dallas Cowboys.
CLEVELAND — The Browns got back their most valuable defensive player and lost another vital one.
Myles Garrett was activated from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday after missing two games. Ronnie Harrison was placed on injured reserve after tests showed he suffered a severe shoulder injury on Sunday against Jacksonville.
PHILADELPHIA — DK Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Eagles, 23-17, on Monday night. The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East.
Texans CB Robey suspended 6 games
HOUSTON — Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Roby’s suspension comes a day after receiver Will Fuller announced that he had also been suspended six games for violating the policy after he said he was prescribed a medication that he thought was OK but that was on the banned substances list.
BASKETBALL
BOSTON — Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will be sidelined until at least the first week of January after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee. Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Tuesday the decision was made after Walker consulted with multiple specialists in early October. He is expected to resume on-court activities in early December.
AUTO RACING
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix. Hamilton was tested negative three times last week, but woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms.