LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Common Council approved a resolution last week to create a mixed-use tax increment finance district on the north side of the city.
The district will be in effect for 20 years and at least 50% of the property in the district is suitable for mixed use development. The resolution also says less than 35% of the district is land proposed for newly platted residential development.
City Administrator David Carlson said there is property in the district that could be used for housing but it will not be immediately developed. However, he said the resolution does not obligate the city to a housing development.
Among the 22 parcels included in the district is Premier Cooperative, which is proposing a renovation and expansion of its agronomy facility. Also included is the former Shopko building, the Gasser True Value Hardware building, an industrial property next to True Value, and two farm fields east of the industrial parcel.
In a related action, the council approved a development an agreement between the city and Premier Cooperative.
Under the agreement, Premier agrees to build a 23,000-square-foot fertilizer plant with an estimated assessed value of $1 million. Premier Cooperative’s Rod Redman and Dan Dreessens told the Common Council in July the cooperative’s total investment in the project would be $4 million.
Under the agreement, the City of Lancaster agrees to pay Premier Cooperative up to $325,000 in reimbursable project costs. In addition, land the city acquired next to the Premier site will be sold to the cooperative for $1.
The new building would be a dry fertilizer warehouse where Premier would blend fertilizers for distribution to area farmers.