Evers to convene meeting on coronavirus today in Madison
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is convening a meeting of the state’s political leaders to hear from health officials about what is being done to deal with the new coronavirus, which has been confirmed in one person so far in Wisconsin and more than 100 nationwide.
Evers called the meeting in the state Capitol for today to discuss COVID-19, his spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said. Republican and Democratic leaders of the state Legislature, the heads of the state Senate and Assembly’s health committees along with all of the constitutional officers have been invited, Baldauff said Tuesday.
The informational briefing will be led by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the bureau of communicable disease’s chief medical officer.
The goal of the meeting is to bring policy makers up to speed on the latest information, how the state is working together with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and with other health officials to deal with the virus, Baldauff said.
World’s largest dairy competition underway
MADISON — The largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world began Tuesday in Wisconsin, with a record 3,667 entries from 26 nations.
The 55 judges taste, sniff and inspect the 132 classes of dairy products during the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest.
The judges include cheese graders, cheese buyers, dairy science professors, and researchers from 19 nations and 14 states.
The last time the competition was held in 2018, a hard sheep’s milk cheese called Esquirrou made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie won top honors. It is imported by Savencia Cheese USA. This year’s winner will be announced Thursday.
1 person dies in Sheboygan house fire
SHEBOYGAN — One person has died in a house fire in Sheboygan, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to the fire about 10 p.m. Monday and found heavy fire burning on the second floor of the home.
Firefighters entered the house and found the victim who was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital where death was pronounced.
One firefighter was injured battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mutual aid came from the Town of Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Kohler, Haven and Cedar Grove.