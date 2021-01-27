PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- More than 3,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given to Grant County residents as of today, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Elsewhere as of today, the state reported that 2,010 doses to Iowa County residents; 1,341 doses to Lafayette County residents; and 781 doses to Crawford County residents.
Statewide, 389,240 doses had been administered as of Tuesday, and 74,629 residents have been fully vaccinated by receiving the required two doses. The state did not provide county-specific data regarding fully vaccinated residents.