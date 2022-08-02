20220730CommuterZonesMigration.jpg
Young adult migration in area commuter zones.

 Mike Day

A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that just over half of young adults who lived in the tri-state area at age 16 remained here at age 26 — a rate lower than the national average.

The report also shows that young adults who lived in the tri-state area at age 16 made up a greater percentage of local residents here at age 26 than people who moved to the area after they were 16.

