A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that just over half of young adults who lived in the tri-state area at age 16 remained here at age 26 — a rate lower than the national average.
The report also shows that young adults who lived in the tri-state area at age 16 made up a greater percentage of local residents here at age 26 than people who moved to the area after they were 16.
This means that more young adults left the tri-state area in the time period tracked by the report than moved to the area from elsewhere.
The study — conducted by the Census Bureau’s Center for Economic Studies and Harvard University — tracked where people born from 1984 to 1992 lived at age 16 and where they lived at 26. Among those who moved away from the place they lived at age 16, the study shows the area to which they moved. It also shows where young adults who moved to an area came from.
The study compiled data by “commuting zones” — clusters of counties deemed to have closer history of workplace commutes. Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois are in one zone, along with Allamakee County in Iowa. Lafayette, Crawford, Grant and Green counties in Wisconsin are in the Monroe zone. Jackson County is joined with Clinton County in the Clinton zone.
In each of these zones, there is a clear pattern of young people migrating away from the area.
“A higher proportion of people who currently live (in the Dubuque zone) are from Dubuque originally (than people who moved into the area), … which means that fewer people moved there than left there,” said Jamie Emery, a Harvard doctoral fellow who worked on the study.
Empty nests
More than 43,000 people in the age group tracked by the report lived in the tri-state area at 16 — 19,999 in the Dubuque zone, 14,511 in the Monroe zone and 8,770 in the Clinton zone. They turned 16 from 2000 to 2008 and turned 26 from 2010 to 2018.
In the Dubuque zone, 55% of young adults who lived there at age 16 also lived there when they turned 26. The two more rural zones had fewer young adults who stayed in the area — 50% in both the Monroe and Clinton zones. Both of those are lower than the national average.
“On average, roughly two-thirds of young adults reside in their childhood (commuting zone),” according to the study. “For those who leave, the most common destinations are frequently nearby and quite often within the same state.”
The study singled out the Dubuque zone as an example of that trend. One quarter of the young adults who lived in the Dubuque zone at age 16 and lived elsewhere at age 26 were still in Iowa or Illinois.
“Those growing up in Dubuque, Iowa, are almost twice as likely to move to Waterloo (3.59%) or Des Moines (4.12%) than move to Chicago (2.30%), which is only slightly further away,” the report states.
The Cedar Rapids zone drew the most young adults from the Dubuque zone — 5.4% of people who lived in the Dubuque zone at age 16. Other area destination zones were Iowa City (2.7%), the Quad Cities (1.3%) and the neighboring Monroe zone (1.8%).
Outside nearby metropolitan areas, the Twin Cities (1.5%) and Madison (1.3%) led as destinations for young adults from the Dubuque zone.
“Obviously for a metro like ours, we have a lot of pull factors in the not-too-far spaces around us,” said Nic Hockenberry, workforce programming director for Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “We’re an hour-and-a-half from Madison, an hour-and-a-half from Cedar Rapids.”
Young adults from the Monroe zone also tended to stay nearby if they left. Madison drew 15% of young adults who lived in the zone at age 16. Otherwise, the most went to Milwaukee (3.8%), LaCrosse (3.7%), Dubuque (3.3%), Kenosha (3%) or Chicago (1.3%).
“Even my own daughters, who are in that age demographic, they think about ‘Where is it I want to have fun?’” said Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp. “They want that larger venue, that shopping experience that a Dubuque offers or a Madison offers. Do some of our rural counties offer that? It’s been a challenge. It’s how we are.”
Of young adults who were in the Clinton zone at age 16, 28% left the zone but still were in Iowa at age 26. The largest percentage of that group (8.1%) went to the Quad Cities. They also went to Dubuque (4.5%), Cedar Rapids (4.4%), Iowa City (4.2%), Des Moines (4%). Some also went east to Illinois — 2.4% to Rockford and 1.7% to Chicago.
Young adults who were in the tri-state area at age 16 joined a national trend of living in Denver, Colo., at 26 — 1.2% of young adults from the Dubuque zone moved there, as did 0.78% from the Clinton zone, and 0.45% from the Monroe zone.
Wage gap
The study also grouped young adults based on the income level of their parents at the time they were 16. In the tri-state area and across the nation, children of higher-income parents were more likely to leave the area. They also tended to move farther away.
“Average distances traveled rise rapidly at the top of the income distribution, increasing to an average of 325 miles for those born to families in the top 1%,” the study said. “This means that young adults from the least affluent families are more exposed to the strength of labor markets in their hometown and less exposed to the strength of more distant labor markets.”
Hockenberry guessed that trend was present was because higher-income parents can afford to send more of their children to college and send them farther away.
“Higher-income families have a wider menu of universities,” he said. “And the further you go away, in some cases, the harder it is to bring you back.”
In the Dubuque zone, 60% of people who lived there at age 16 and whose parents were in the bottom 20% of earners were there at 26. Of those with parents in the top 20% income level, 45% of young adults from the Dubuque zone remained there at age 26.
This was even more pronounced in the two more rural zones.
Of those from the bottom 20% parental income, 59% remained in the Clinton zone at age 26, while 36% of those whose parents were in the top 20% did. In the Monroe zone, 59% of those from the bottom 20% level and 37% of those from the top 20% remained in the zone at age 26.
