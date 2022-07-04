Coach Robertson commented on Lonna’s week and season. “Lonna has been a key cog for our team this whole year. She plays a solid defense at 2B and is one of the most consistent hitters. She is continuing to drive in runs for us and hitting the ball hard. Even her outs are hard hits. The one thing I like about Wick is the joy in which she plays while being uber competitive.
Cael Bridgewater went 7 for 10, 12 runs, nine stolen bases, and six RBI to lead the way this week as the Lynx went 5-0 this week, including four conference wins.
Coach Griffith commented, “Cael has had a turnaround season this year. He has put in a ton of extra time to work on his swing and has improved immensely. He is overlooked sometimes in the OF because of Austin Hilmer, but Cael is an all-state caliber player this year and is a great leader for our young team.”
Q & A with Lonna and Cael
Best part about competing?
Lonna: Getting the chance to compete against some of the top teams in the state and working hard with my team week after week to improve individual and team skills.
Cael: Getting to go out and work hard to do my very best every single day.
Favorite sports quote?
Lonna: “Some people want it to happen. Some wish it to happen, and others make it happen. ~ Michael Jordan
Cael: “ Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Lonna: It helps me challenge myself to set and reach goals. It allows me to be a leader and a voice for others. The focus I have on the field is applied in the classroom as well.
Cael: It teaches you to respect your parents, and the older generations.
What is something in your gym bag people would be surprised to know?
Lonna: My deceased grandma’s necklace which helps bring me good luck.
Cael: Plenty of Mountain Dew
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Lonna: Erin Johnson, one of my former travel ball coaches who really helped shape me to be the player I am today.
Cael: Coach Schott. He is the oldest athlete I can remember, and I loved watching him compete.
What one word describes you?
Lonna: Adventurous. I’m not afraid to take risks and try new things as well as being outgoing and open minded on and off the field.
Cael: Tough. We use it as an acronym to represent what it means to be a good dude.
