Age: 33.Job title/occupation/place of employment: Associate adviser, Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, University of Wisconsin-Platteville.Volunteer activities: Founder, Key City Pride.Education: Bachelor of Arts in communication, University of Dubuque; MBA in diversity and inclusion leadership, University of Dubuque.Person most inspirational to me and why: Bayard Rustin, a civil rights activist who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but also was a gay Black man.Favorite thing to do outside of work: Travel and spend time with friends and loved ones.One word to describe me: Fearless.What's one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: Moira Rose from "Schitt's Creek" is my spirit animal.Greatest fear: Not doing enough.What's the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Impacting Lives In Whatever Positive way I can, especially in the BIPOC Queer Community.