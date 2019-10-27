“Killer Siblings,” 6 p.m. on Oxygen
Sibling rivalry is an all-too-familiar concept, but this new true-crime series looks back at horrifying cases in which siblings conspire to pull off some truly vicious murders. In the series premiere, “Gustafsons,” three siblings watch as their brother is convicted of murder, so they hatch a deadly scheme to avenge him by targeting the star witness in his trial.
Movie: “No Time Like Christmas,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Emma (Kyla Pratt) is stunned to find her college boyfriend Fletcher’s (Ed Ruttle) engraved watch among the items on display in a vintage jewelry shop, but her sister Bronwyn (Rachel McLaren) is convinced it’s a sign that she should play Cupid.
“God Friended Me,” 7:30 p.m. on CBS
Miles and Arthur (Brandon Micheal Hall, Joe Morton) see their personal worlds intersecting when the God Account directs them to extend some much-needed help to Bishop Thompson’s (recurrent guest star K. Todd Freeman) daughter, Claire (guest star Samantha Marie Ware), in the new episode, “The Greater Good.”
“Halloween Wars,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
The two final teams who managed to slaughter the competition throw down for a final face-off in a spine-tingling finale that challenges them to take a classic fairy tale and spin it into a chilling yarn appropriate to the Halloween season in “Scary Tales II.”
“True Hollywood Story,” 9 p.m. on E
A special seasonal episode called “Horror Movies: Cursed or Coincidence?” finds actress Linda Blair (“The Exorcist”), TV personality Zak Bagans (“Ghost Adventures”) and author and radio show host Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton gathering to exchange and explore spooky tales associated with incidents on the sets of horror movies.
“Witches of Salem,” 9 p.m. on Travel Network
The four-part docuseries concludes by chronicling how the hysteria-tinged witch trials and subsequent executions continue through the summer months of the period in question, but come to a screeching halt when some of the “afflicted” shift their accusations toward members of the elite class.