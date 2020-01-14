For fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes, there is no doubt.
On Monday it was made official again: Gary Dolphin is the state’s top sportscaster.
Dolphin, the radio voice of Iowa football and men’s basketball, was named the 2019 Iowa sportscaster of the year by the National Sports Media Association. It is the third time Dolphin has won the award.
“Gary is not only a nationally respected broadcaster, he is a tireless ambassador for Iowa football here in our state and across the country,” Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said in December 2018 after the university awarded Dolphin its Distinguished Service Award.
A Cascade, Iowa, native, Dolphin has called Hawkeyes games since 1996. In addition, he hosts weekly Iowa football radio and television shows and is a longtime emcee of I-Club banquets and events.
Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist Mike Hlas was named Iowa’s sports writer of the year.
Chicago Blackhawks voice Pat Foley and the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan earned the top awards in Illinois. Wisconsin Badgers voice Matt Lepay and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writer Tom Haudricourt won in Wisconsin.
Kevin Harlan was named national broadcaster of the year, and Adrian Wojnarowski was the sports writer of the year.
Dan Patrick, Tom Verducci, Michael Wilbon, Skip Caray, Cawood Ledford and Dick Young will be inducted into the NSMA Hall of Fame at the June 20 banquet in Winston-Salem, N.C.