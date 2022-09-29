A Gallup Poll once found that 58% of adults ages 35 to 54 and 59% of those ages 55 and older say they're morning people. Only 24% and 20%, respectively, of folks in those age groups claim they're best in the evening or late at night.
Seems pretty clear: Mornings are the majority's best option for feeling good. But, when it comes to taking blood pressure medicines, it turns out it (mostly) doesn't matter if you take them early or late in the day.
Results from the TIME trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, showed that there was no difference in the incidence of heart attack or stroke among the more than 21,000 people taking antihypertensives who were studied over a period of five years. Of note: One subgroup, those with diabetes (13% of the participants), also saw no significant difference in benefits from morning or evening dosing of their medication.
To make sure you're timing your blood pressure medication in a way that's best for you, ask your doctor about potential interactions between various meds and supplements you are taking and always avoid risky combinations.
In addition, researchers say that certain groups of folks -- those with sleep apnea or high blood pressure that's resistant to control -- may do better taking their blood pressure meds at night. And, for everyone with high blood pressure, it's important to make lifestyle adjustments (plant-based diet, healthy weight and stress management, and plenty of exercise and sleep) that can also lower blood pressure.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
