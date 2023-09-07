GALENA, Ill. — Tom Moser, 51, didn’t grow up on a farm. He lived in town in Galena, and his grandparents owned a farm just outside of town.
“My grandpa and my uncles farmed,” he said. “I used to come out on weekends. My grandparents (Melvin and Mary Ehrler) would come to town on Friday night for groceries, and away I went with them. In the summers, I would come out and stay for weeks at a time. I knew it was something I would love to do.”
Tom’s wife, Courtney, 47, grew up on the Lomax farm next door to the Moser farm. The couple have been married for 22 years.
“Our families kind of knew each other,” Courtney said. “We had a flower farm, and my mom had hired (Tom) to do some work.”
When Tom’s uncles decided it was time for them to retire, Courtney’s parents, Larry and Mary Hale Lomax, bought the farm, keeping it in the family and handing the reins over to Tom and Courtney. The total acreage of the Moser-Lomax complex is 1,200 acres of cropland and pasture, where they grow feed crops and raise a herd of around 270 Angus cross beef.
The Mosers have three children — Corwin, 20, Hale, 12, and Josie, 9. It was Corwin’s interest in exploring the world of beekeeping that jumpstarted the family’s honey business, Galena Honey Company.
“Corwin was about 8 or 9 years old,” Courtney said. “I saw an advertisement for a beekeeping class and thought he might like it. So he and Tom’s brother (Jerry) took it together. They came out of one class and said, ‘We’re getting bees.’ I said, ‘Yeah, right.’ And here we are. It just snowballed from there.”
Corwin operates approximately 40 hives. After he harvests the honey, everybody pitches in to get it ready for sale.
“I’ve been selling at the farmers market for about five years now,” he said. “It’s a very small business. Just a little venture. There’s a lot of maintenance. The hardest thing is keeping them alive through the winter. You have to keep them healthy, and that’s not always easy.”
Corwin recently graduated from college and began a job in powerline technology.
Courtney said she could see Hale working with farm equipment for a living.
“Hale loves farm equipment,” she said. “That’s his big thing. Anything mechanical.”
Josie seems to have found her calling, at least for the moment, in farmers’ market sales.
“Josie is probably just sort of trying out a lot of different things,” Courtney said. “She likes to do the lip balms and that kind of thing from the beeswax. Then she gets to socialize and be the saleswoman (at the market).”
Tom is grateful that he and Courtney have been able to be full-time farmers.
“It’s kind of rare now,” he said. “Partially because Courtney’s dad had the operation going already. I didn’t want to do this if we couldn’t be full-time and completely in it.”
The farm runs about 200 acres of corn and 450 acres of hay to keep the cows fed. The rest of the land is pasture, timber and conserved land.
“Sometime we do silage if we need it and if we’re short on hay,” Tom said. “We’re still debating that this year.”
And while it might look easy to anyone who drives by and sees cows looking passive and content in a pasture, it isn’t always that simple.
“Bulls can be difficult to maintain,” Tom said. “You have to watch them daily. You have to make sure he’s functioning and doing what he’s supposed to be doing. We run mostly single bulls with cow groups so we don’t have as much fighting.”
Then there are visits by the veterinarian for innoculations and oral vaccines.
“They’re just like kids sometimes,” Tom said. “Sometimes they’re just lurking, looking for ways to get out and get in trouble.”
The Mosers are glad they have been able to live out their dream, and that family members who came before them contributed to helping them make Cedardale Farm a success.
“My dad encouraged me to do other things,” Courtney said. “But I think he’s very happy that I ended up where I did. I’m an only child, so I’m sure he wondered what would happen with the farm. I think he’s very pleased that we’ve been able to do this.”