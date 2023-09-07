GALENA, Ill. — Tom Moser, 51, didn’t grow up on a farm. He lived in town in Galena, and his grandparents owned a farm just outside of town.

“My grandpa and my uncles farmed,” he said. “I used to come out on weekends. My grandparents (Melvin and Mary Ehrler) would come to town on Friday night for groceries, and away I went with them. In the summers, I would come out and stay for weeks at a time. I knew it was something I would love to do.”

Recommended for you

Tags