Longtime HTLF leader retiring amid concerns
A longtime executive for one of Dubuque’s largest employers has expressed his “extraordinary disappointment” in recent moves made by the financial services company and said it intends to move its headquarters to Colorado.
Lynn B. Fuller, executive operating chairman of HTLF, recently submitted a letter to company leaders announcing his plans to retire from that position in May. He intends to retain his place on the company’s Board of Directors until his term expires in 2024.
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, Fuller said a plan recently approved by the board to consolidate the company’s 11 bank charters into one charter based in Colorado will result in HTLF moving its headquarters to Denver. The consolidation move is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
“I am concerned about the impact that the consolidation will have on Dubuque,” he said. “I have concerns about moving the headquarters to Denver.”
Contacted by the TH, HTLF issued a statement that stressed that the charter consolidation efforts do not signal future plans to move administration offices out of Dubuque. It pointed specifically to HTLF investing in and moving its employees to the Roshek Building.
Police arrest Dubuque man with guns, marijuana, cash
A Dubuque man was arrested recently after authorities said a search of his residence revealed more than 11 pounds of marijuana and more than $200,000 in cash.
Tanner E. Millman, 22, of 310 E. 22nd St., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents made public Wednesday state that Dubuque Drug Task Force investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at Millman’s residence. They found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the basement. Investigators found more than 11 pounds of marijuana, including plant marijuana, hash and THC wax, documents state.
Authorities also found a duffel bag containing $124,980. The total amount of money found in the residence was $206,173.
While clearing the residence of its occupants, investigators found “numerous firearms lying out on the floor” in the bedroom in which Millman was located including three AR-15 assault rifles, numerous handguns and at least two shotguns.
Dubuque ends COVID emergency proclamation
Dubuque City Council members saw their colleagues’ faces during a meeting for the first time in months on Monday as the mayor ended the city’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation and requirement that face masks be worn in city facilities.
With the proclamation rescinded, the city is no longer considered under a state of emergency related to the pandemic. That also means that residents no longer will be required to wear masks in city buildings.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he chose to end the emergency proclamation after consulting with local health officials on the decline of local COVID-19 cases, and he found general consensus that the city should begin returning to a state of normalcy.
MercyOne begins $16.4 million expansion project
A $16.4 million renovation at a Dubuque hospital aims to offer more efficient and private services to patients needing X-rays, MRIs, ultrasounds and other procedures.
The renovation of the imaging services unit at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center recently kicked off. The work includes extensive remodeling and new equipment that will allow the hospital to accommodate growing demand and allow patients to undergo procedures more quickly.
“It’s a significant investment in our radiology, our imaging equipment so we can provide the highest-quality scans to the community,” said Sue Meade, regional vice president of professional and support services and human resources for MercyOne Eastern Iowa.
The renovations include an approximately 3,500-square-foot addition that will be partly filled by an MRI suite with a new MRI machine that allows patients to undergo scans faster.
U.S. 20 project slated to begin in May
in East DubuqueEAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A road project will impact traffic on a busy stretch of highway in East Dubuque this spring and summer, but officials say no detours will be necessary and that the work will increase safety.
The project will transform U.S. 20 to three lanes from four from Sixth Street, just east of Van’s Liquor Store, to Camillus Drive, where Family Beer & Liquor is located. East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig provided an update on the $2 million project at a City Council meeting last week.
Herrig recently attended a pre-construction meeting and learned that work is anticipated to start around May 1, with completion slated for about July 1. He said the project will “help tremendously” to make that section of U.S. 20 safer, as the area has been the site of several crashes.
Dubuque Police eye stun guns, better cameras
Stun guns and improved body and vehicle cameras topped the list of items the Dubuque Police Department is requesting — and that the city manager is recommending be funded — for next fiscal year.
Interim Police Chief Jeremy Jensen characterized the proposed purchases as part of an effort to give officers more nonlethal enforcement options and to improve overall transparency.
Those funding requests were recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
“(Stun guns) are a very effective tool to avoid injuries to suspects and avoid injuries to police officers,” he said while presenting his budget recommendation to council members this week.
Dubuque brewery expanding to Dyersville
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dubuque brewery plans to open another location in Dubuque County later this year.
7 Hills Brewing Co. plans to open 7 Hills West at 703 13th Ave. SE in Dyersville, the former home of Royal Supper Club. Hurricane Lanes Bowling Center currently is located on the property and will continue operating alongside the new bar and restaurant. “We’ve always had dreams and plans of expansion in each direction, kind of in a 30-mile radius,” said 7 Hills owner Keith Gutierrez. “Dyersville was the best opportunity at this moment, given that the food and beverage industry there has been hit hard from COVID.”
This marks the brewery’s second recent expansion. In September, 7 Hills North opened at 92 E. Main St. in Platteville, Wis.
While 7 Hills West is expected to open this year, an exact opening date has not been confirmed, Gutierrez said. He said it is even harder than normal to confirm a specific date with ongoing supply chain issues.
The Dyersville location will be about 7,000 square feet, the same size as the Dubuque brewery, Gutierrez said, and will offer a fast-casual dining model.