On a recent summer afternoon, five local female farmers and entrepreneurs met in Dyersville, Iowa, to discuss their businesses.
While it wasn’t exactly their intention, Lillie Beringer, of Beringer Family Farms in Cascade; Becca Miller, of Brew & Brew Coffee Shop in Dyersville; Krystina Lafler, of Market at the Tap Restaurant in Monticello; Cara Recker, of Recker Farms in New Vienna; and Lindsy Trotter, of Chilled Freezer Meals in Center Point, along with Susan Freeze, of Little Hop Farm in Hopkinton, have created an informal farmers co-op that has been very successful for everyone involved.
Making connections
Recommended for you
While they had been communicating with each other for a while, and had even created a few business-to-business partnerships, it was the first time some of them had met — a testament to the fact that social media can be a powerful tool, particularly in the world of small business.
“When Market at the Tap restaurant opened, the owner (Matt Kumley) wanted a whole farm-to-table menu, as much as we could source,” said Lafler, the restaurant’s operations and marketing manager. “Lillie was the first person I connected with. I had started following her on Instagram.”
Beringer began providing the restaurant with ground beef from Beringer Family Farms.
“(Krystina) reached out to me (through my Instagram page) and said ‘Hey, can we use your ground beef?’” she said. “Social media is what connected all of us, because I don’t do farmers’ markets or anything like that.”
Beringer Family Farms’ Angus beef is dry-aged 21 days, which produces a more tender, marbled product.
“I don’t do quarters or halves,” Beringer said. “I’d say 80 to 85% of my business is shipping individual cuts, which go fast. Then you have the larger cuts like ground beef and roasts that don’t sell as much, but they’re still a high-quality meat. That’s why I like collaborating with people like Krystina and Becca, who can use these sorts of cuts.”
Miller, who has owned Brew & Brew since 2017, said she began looking at local sources more closely during COVID.
“The supply chain was so volatile,” she said. “So it made sense to connect with local farmers.”
Miller, who had been buying ground beef from Recker Farms, also began carrying some single cuts from Beringer that customers could buy out of the freezer, as well as Trotter’s Chilled Freezer Meals.
“Lindsy has also been a huge asset as far as helping source the boxes and liners that we use for shipping, and the dry ice,” Recker said.
Getting started and following the rules
Although Brew & Brew sells Trotter’s seasonings, which are made in-house, it no longer carries Chilled Frozen Meals because of changing regulations.
“Bringing something in rather than doing consumer direct is a whole different ball game (now),” Trotter said. “And state regulations are still the last word.”
Trotter began Chilled in 2018, cooking and packaging her meals in the commercial kitchen of a coffee shop when it was closed. In 2019, she moved into a rented space before purchasing a property in 2021 and retro-fitting it with a commercial kitchen.
The women all agree that when they first presented their business ideas to their families, it was a hard sell.
“My husband and my father-in-law were like, ‘You want to do what?’” Recker said. “I said, ‘Let’s just try it and see.’”
According to the Farmers Market Coalition, a nonprofit that works with farmers and farmers’ market operators, producers who sold directly to consumers were most likely to be female and 34 years old or younger.
In addition, consumer direct farm sales of food increased by 3% between 2015 and 2020, according to the USDA’s Census of Agriculture report, and farmers produced and sold $9 billion of local food directly to consumers.
Besides beef, Recker Farms also sells lamb and seasonal pork. Recker said her creative juices are always flowing.
“We’ve always done custom (meat),” she said. “Customers like quarters and halves, but then we had so many people who would ask, ‘Hey, can you sell me a steak?’ And yeah, we found a way to do that. We always find fun opportunities and we’re like, ‘Let’s do it.’ And then we’re in the middle of lambing season and we’re like, ‘Holy crap! Put on the brakes.’ There are always opportunities. But now I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be, and I’m confident in that.”
Expanding their reach
At Little Hop Farm, Freeze has been successful with her chickens and is now adding Dexter beef and Berkshire hogs to the mix.
“A lot of people don’t buy a quarter or a half of a beef because it’s just a lot,” she said. “Dexters are a much smaller breed of cattle, and a quarter or a half of a Dexter is much easier for the average family to store in a freezer. The flavor of this beef, and the Berkshire pork, is amazing. I hope that people will get a taste and come back to me, or someone like me, and buy a quarter or a half.”
Lafler has been using Little Hop, Recker Farms and Beringer Family Farms for her menu, but she’s always on the lookout for more local flavor.
“I have a produce farmer out of Martelle (Iowa) who is a teenager and always dreamed of having his produce in a restaurant,” she said. “As a restaurant, we will always have to use vendors like Sysco for some things, but we try to get as much farm-to-table as possible.”
Recker and Miller have teamed up for a farm-to-table dinner at Recker Farms, and it was so successful, they’re hoping to plan another one. Recker admits that introducing her father-in-law to the farm-to-table business was a challenge.
“He was a bit uneasy about everyone doing what they had to do (to get ready), and then having a bunch of people there, but he had a really good time,” she said.
Although Lafler’s menu at Market at the Tap is as farm-to-table as she can get, she hopes to organize a farm-to-table community dinner in the future.
“Bringing an awareness to other small businesses in Jones County and in the area is what it’s all about,” she said. “Trying to promote local products is only good for everybody.”
Miller said she approached other businesses for the “swag bag” that was given to every attendee.
“I would love to do it again and get other organizations involved in sponsoring it,” she said. “Or even get the local Chamber of Commerce involved. That just opens up a whole new avenue of ways for local businesses to reach the community.”
Educating each other and the consumer
The informal collective has allowed the women to educate each other not only about their businesses, but about areas of agriculture that they might not have previously known about.
“I’ve had the opportunity to learn, because I didn’t grow up farming,” Trotter said. “I remember sending Lillie a message once saying, ‘When do they stop crying after they’re weaned?’ Because I had no idea of how that worked. Then I was able to share that story with my audience so they could learn where their food is coming from. Being able to make that connection with people has been really eye-opening.”
Freeze said that since COVID, people are much more interested in the source of their food.
“They’re realizing how important it is to know what they’re putting in their bodies,” she said.
Lafler said it’s important to educate the consumer about the difference in farm-to-table pricing as well.
“We do have higher prices,” she said. “People complain about that and wonder why, because it’s locally sourced. But I’m paying a local farmer money for a product, so I’m not getting a big box discount. And that translates to a higher price.”
Telling their stories through social media, Beringer said, is one of the ways they can educate consumers about that.
“Just having conversations like this, and being able to tell our stories is a big deal,” she said. “This is why social media is so important. We get to tell that story, we get to put a face to a product. People buy from people they know and trust, who can tell them what is going into their meals.”
Far from being satisfied with their achievements, these farmers and local business owners continue to brainstorm about ways they can offer more to their communities.
“I have a lot of balloons in the air a lot of the time,” Trotter said. “My husband pops a lot of them. If he didn’t, I’d just float away.”