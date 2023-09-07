On a recent summer afternoon, five local female farmers and entrepreneurs met in Dyersville, Iowa, to discuss their businesses.

While it wasn’t exactly their intention, Lillie Beringer, of Beringer Family Farms in Cascade; Becca Miller, of Brew & Brew Coffee Shop in Dyersville; Krystina Lafler, of Market at the Tap Restaurant in Monticello; Cara Recker, of Recker Farms in New Vienna; and Lindsy Trotter, of Chilled Freezer Meals in Center Point, along with Susan Freeze, of Little Hop Farm in Hopkinton, have created an informal farmers co-op that has been very successful for everyone involved.

Recommended for you

Tags