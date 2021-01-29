PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- More than 5,568 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given to Grant County residents as of today, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Elsewhere as of today, the state reported that 2,466 doses to Iowa County residents; 2,118 doses to Lafayette County residents; and 1,079 doses to Crawford County residents.
Statewide, 467,855 doses had been administered as of Tuesday, and 90,668 residents have been fully vaccinated by receiving the required two doses. The state did not provide county-specific data regarding fully vaccinated residents.