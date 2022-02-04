Louisiana horses grab the focus BY GARY DURA Feb 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Horses with a Louisiana link mark the Saturday afternoon card at Delta Downs.It’s Louisiana Bred Premier day. Ten of the 11 races are stakes and all are on dirt.Race 1: Bon Temps Starter, 5 furlongsRace 2: Matron, 5 furlongs.Race 4: Ragin Cajun Starter, 5 furlongs.Race 5: Starlet, 1 mile.Race 6: Ladies Starter, 1 mile.Race 7: Sprint, 5 furlongs.Race 8: Distaff, 1 mile.Race 9: Prince, 1 mile.Race 10: Championship, 1 1/16th miles.Race 11: Gentlemen Starter, 1 1/16th miles.Race 3 is a maiden special weight. All races have at least eight starters.Post time is noon.STAKESThoroughbredsAqueduct: Saturday: Withers. Sunday: Ruthless.Gulfstream: Saturday: Swale, Forward Gal, Holy Bull, Kitten’s Joy, Sweetest Chant.Oaklawn: Saturday: Bayakoa.Santa Anita: Saturday: San Pasqual, Santa Monica, Thunder Road. Sunday: Las Virgenes, Robert Lewis.Tampa Bay: Saturday: Endeavor, Tampa Bay.Turf Paradise: Today: ATBA colts, fillies.Turfway: Saturday: Forego.CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)GreyhoundsSouthland: Tri super, $15,916.ThoroughbredsAqueduct: Pick 6, $31,130.Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $58,763.Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $47,544.Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $57,515.Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,425.Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $201,219.Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $313,840; super high 5, $14,772.Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,031.Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,303.StandardbredsMeadowlands: Pick 6, $14,033.Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $75,947. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Today Country star returning to perform in Dubuque Terrance M. Strub Authorities: Man charged after son brings gun to Dubuque Y, Dyersville school Central Avenue property owner expresses concerns over Dubuque housing program Charles A. Scardino