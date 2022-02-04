Horses with a Louisiana link mark the Saturday afternoon card at Delta Downs.

It’s Louisiana Bred Premier day. Ten of the 11 races are stakes and all are on dirt.

Race 1: Bon Temps Starter, 5 furlongs

Race 2: Matron, 5 furlongs.

Race 4: Ragin Cajun Starter, 5 furlongs.

Race 5: Starlet, 1 mile.

Race 6: Ladies Starter, 1 mile.

Race 7: Sprint, 5 furlongs.

Race 8: Distaff, 1 mile.

Race 9: Prince, 1 mile.

Race 10: Championship, 1 1/16th miles.

Race 11: Gentlemen Starter, 1 1/16th miles.

Race 3 is a maiden special weight. All races have at least eight starters.

Post time is noon.

STAKES

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Saturday: Withers. Sunday: Ruthless.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Swale, Forward Gal, Holy Bull, Kitten’s Joy, Sweetest Chant.

Oaklawn: Saturday: Bayakoa.

Santa Anita: Saturday: San Pasqual, Santa Monica, Thunder Road. Sunday: Las Virgenes, Robert Lewis.

Tampa Bay: Saturday: Endeavor, Tampa Bay.

Turf Paradise: Today: ATBA colts, fillies.

Turfway: Saturday: Forego.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Greyhounds

Southland: Tri super, $15,916.

Thoroughbreds

Aqueduct: Pick 6, $31,130.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $58,763.

Golden Gate: Pick 6 jackpot, $47,544.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $57,515.

Mahoning Valley: Pick 6 jackpot, $12,425.

Parx: Pick 5 jackpot, $201,219.

Santa Anita: Pick 6 jackpot, $313,840; super high 5, $14,772.

Turf Paradise: Pick 6 jackpot, $95,031.

Turfway: Pick 6 jackpot, $46,303.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Pick 6, $14,033.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $75,947.

