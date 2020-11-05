A capsule look at this weekend’s Iowa swimming and diving regionals involving the Dubuque schools:
When — Diving takes place Thursday night and the swimming events will be contested Saturday afternoon, both at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
Participating schools — Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Decorah, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, Waterloo, Vinton-Shellsburg.
Spectators — Spectators will not be allowed at the regional or state meets this season due to COVID-19 concerns. The state meet will take place next week at the Marshalltown YMCA.
Who advances — There are seven swimming sites and five diving sites in the state. The number of state swimming qualifiers two years ago increased from 24 to 32 in each event, while the number of state diving qualifiers increased from 30 to 32. The state has also established qualifying standards for each swimming event, based on the average 16th-place finisher in the five previous state meets. Swimmers who meet those qualifying standards at any time during the season will still be required to compete and finish the event at regionals to be eligible for state.
The field of 32 state qualifiers consists of all swimmers who have met qualifying standards and competed in that event at the regional meet. The rest of the qualifying field will be filled from the next fastest regional times from swimmers who did not meet the state standard during the season. Regional champions from each event are automatic qualifiers for the state meet regardless of time. There are no qualifying standards in the relay events. Regional champions, plus the next fastest 26 times, will qualify for state.
Other regional sites — Davenport Central, Fort Dodge, Johnston, Marion Linn-Mar, Southeast Polk, West Des Moines Valley.
TOP DUBUQUE PERFORMANCES
(Top-50 performances or highest Dubuque performances, according to QuikStats)
11 dives — 36, Grace Kolker (Hempstead) 351.5; 39, Sydney Lyon (Hempstead) 336.9.
200 medley relay — 16, Senior 1:55.13; 18, Wahlert 1:55.65; 31, Hempstead 2:01.52
200 freestyle — 46, Maci Boffeli (Senior) 2:02.40.
200 individual medley — 51, Molly Gilligan (Senior) 2:19.80; 53, Maci Boffeli (Senior) 2:20.05.
50 freestyle — 38, Molly Gilligan (Senior) 25.45; 41, Tabitha Monahan (Senior) 25.53.
100 butterfly — 28, Samantha Fish (Hempstead) 1:00.73; 36, Molly Gilligan (Senior) 1:01.55; 40, Zoe Heiar (Wahlert) 1:01.83.
100 freestyle — 49, Maci Boffeli (Senior) 55.98; 50, Molly Gilligan (Senior) 55.98; 52, Samantha Fish (Hempstead) 56.12.
500 freestyle — 59, Jamie Schmid (Wahlert) 5:36.64.
200 freestyle relay — 14, Senior 1:43.88; 20, Wahlert 1:47.06; 40, Hempstead 1:52.01.
100 backstroke — 26, Samantha Fish (Hempstead) 1:01.10; 46, Avery Schmidt (Wahlert) 1:03.63.
100 breaststroke — 23, Zoe Heiar (Wahlert) 1:11.30; 30, Maci Boffeli (Senior) 1:12.32.
400 freestyle relay — 19, Senior 3:51.67; 24, Wahlert 3:54.95; 28, Hempstead 3:58.28.