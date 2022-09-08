Sharing Beautiful Ministries, vice president, board of directors.
VNA Junior board, 2019.
Brain Health Committee, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in speech communications, University of Dubuque. Graduate coursework, clinical psychology, Grace College, 2012-2015. Capri College, 2008. Makeup Designory Schools, 2008.
Family: I have a very big and blended family, and two children, Hudson and Cruz.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My brother Dustin has always been inspiring to me. Even from the time as children, he has been thoughtful, kind, introspective, protective, giving, mentoring, supportive and edifying to me as a person through all of my endeavors. His giving and efforts within the community are inspiring, and I respect his work ethic. I have met some valuable and lifelong friends on account of him and his lovely wife, and I am thankful for their forever love and friendship.
Favorite thing to do outside of work:
Play the piano.
Paint.
Travel.
Go out for dinner or coffee.
One word to describe me: Dynamic.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I can be quite introverted and really like musical theater.
Greatest fear: I don’t really have a greatest fear, besides hot lava and quicksand.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Being connected to my core person and having the capacity to encourage others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.