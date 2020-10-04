It’s hard to believe that 25 years have flown by since I began my career as a copy editor at the Ottumwa Courier after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa. At the same time, 2020 seems like it has already lasted for several years. I believe that’s what they call a paradox.
It was at UNI that I quickly realized a teaching career was not for me, so I added a journalism minor to my English major, and that has proven to be a wise decision.
During my time in Ottumwa, I learned the basics of copy editing. I learned the importance of writing that is both accurate and concise. I learned the value of headlines that are both engaging and informative. And I learned that photographers don’t appreciate having their photos cropped excessively. Fair enough.
After a brief stint at the La Crosse Tribune, my wife, Maryjo, and I returned to our hometown of Dubuque in 1998 while expecting our second child. A position was available for me on the Telegraph Herald copy desk, and she was offered a teaching job at Senior High School. We have enjoyed raising our family in Dubuque and Asbury, and we are grateful that our four children have grown up with their grandparents in their lives.
During my years editing at the TH, a lot has changed in the newspaper business. Technology has been a major driver of that change, particularly with the addition of online content. Also, computers have allowed copy editors to work far more efficiently than in the past. A copy editor is now able to do the work that two or three people once did. Page designing, story editing and headline writing can all be done simultaneously on the screen, and photos can be quickly sized to best fit the available space, often without cropping. That means fewer angry photographers! (Actually, our photographers are some of the best at what they do and very easy to work with. And they almost never fly the drone into a tree.)
Working in the news business is always interesting, because it’s something different every day. And copy editing is rewarding because it involves taking various ingredients — stories, photos and graphics — and creating the final products, which are the pages that you find in your paper each day. Our goal is to provide our readers with as much useful, informative, interesting and accurate information as we can about their communities, the region and the world.
Over the years, it’s been enjoyable bringing the news to the residents of the tri-states. Whether the stories are about routine board meetings, interesting community volunteers, or history-making developments such as elections or major businesses arriving or departing, we will keep doing our best to keep our readers informed.