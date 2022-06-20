ALBURNETT
The boys faced some tough competition this past week against three top teams in 1A in Newman Catholic, Don Bosco and Highland to finish the week with a 2-4 record.
June 13 at Midland
Monday night the Pirates loaded the bus to Wyoming to take on the Stars of Midland. Alburnett scored runs in the first, third and fourth to take home a 3-1 win.
June 14 at Newman Catholic
Tuesday Alburnett was on the road again, this time against a very tough Knights team from Newman Catholic. The Pirates went toe to toe against the 17-3 Knights. Neither team put up a crooked number until the bottom of the fifth when the Knights put three runs across the plate. Alburnett answered with one in the top of the sixth but it was not enough.
June 15 vs Don Bosco
Alburnett found themselves on the road again against one of the top teams in Class 1A when they traveled north to take on the Dons. Alburnett played well early but the Dons took control in the middle innings scoring three in the fourth and eight runs in the fifth for the 12-2 win.
June 16 vs Starmont
Alburnett hosted TRC foe Starmont on Thursday night, splitting the games winning game one 14-1, but falling in the night cap 11-9.
Game one was all about the big innings for the Pirates as they rattled off five runs in the first two innings, then added four more in the fourth to cruise to an easy win in five innings.
In game two, Starmont had the big inning putting across six runs in the second. Alburnett answered with three in the bottom of the inning to narrow the Stars lead to 6-3. Starmont put up two in the top of the fourth, and Alburnett answered right back with three of their own. They added three runs in the fifth, but Starmont answered with two in the sixth and one in the seventh for the win.
June 17 at Highland
Alburnett ended the week on the road against the 15-1 Huskies from Highland. The Pirates stuck close the first couple innings but a huge eight run third from Highland blew the game wide open taking the game in five innings 12-2.
NORTH LINNJune 13 at Prince of Peace
The Lynx traveled to Clinton to start off the week as sophomore Jake Van Etten made his first varsity start on the mound. Van Etten did not disappoint as he pitched 4 strong innings, giving up just 1 hit and striking out 6 batters to pick up the win. Jarin Peyton paced the offense going 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Bridgewater and Griffith added a pair of hits as well as the Lynx went on to win 18-1.
June 14 at Marquette Catholic
North Linn went back on the road to Bellevue on Tuesday to fight the heat and the Mohawks. Junior hurler Ben Wheatley got the start for the Lynx and he continued to be sharp. Wheatley threw a complete game shutout, giving up just one hit and striking out 5 batters. Mason Bechen led the way offensively with a couple doubles and 5 RBI. Hilmer and Wheatley added a pair of hits as the Lynx went on to win 21-0 on the road.
June 15 vs Dyersville Beckman
North Linn welcomed the Class 2A #5 ranked Blazers. The Lynx struck quickly, getting out to a 2-0 lead, but Beckman came roaring back to answer with three runs on their own. In the third inning, the Blazers erupted for eight more runs on a combination of poor defense by the Lynx and some timely hitting from Beckman. Cael Bridgewater led the way with a pair of hits and also ended up being the losing pitcher. Final score Beckman 14 Lynx 3.
After the game head coach Travis Griffith commented, “It was disappointing to say the least in how we showed up to play today. Don’t take anything away from Beckman, they were way better than us today, but we are a better team than what we put on the field this afternoon. Hopefully we can have a good practice, get refocused, and come ready tomorrow because Lisbon is coming to town and they aren’t going to feel sorry for us.”
June 16 vs Lisbon
Class 1A #5 North Linn vs #6 Lisbon faced off in Troy Mills on Thursday in what was sure to be a battle. Lynx Ace Austin Hilmer took the mound in game one but the Lions jumped out to a quick two-run lead in the second inning.
The Lynx didn’t panic and were able to answer with a run of their own on a suicide squeeze by Ben Wheatley. Hilmer settled in on the mound and was able to mesmerize the Lions and keep them under wraps until late in the game.
North Linn’s first bunt was misplayed early in the game and that was all the Lynx needed to cue their small ball attack. The Lynx pressured the Lions defense with bunts and timely hits and runs squeezing out four runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead. They tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning and then held off a late seventh inning rally by Lisbon to win game one 8-5.
Lisbon Ace Hunter Clark took to the mound in Game two and had not given up a run all season. But the Lynx were relentless as they quickly jumped to a four-run lead in the first inning behind a clutch RBI double by freshman Cole Griffith and a pair of RBI singles from McEnany and Wheatley.
Lisbon didn’t go away easily as they chipped back at the lead with a few runs in the second and third inning. North Linn continued to put relentless pressure on the Lions defense each inning and answered every time Lisbon scored. The Lynx went on to win game two in convincing fashion 8-2.
A pair of freshman Mason Bechen and Cole Griffith led the way with a pair of hits and RBIs in the win. Cael Bridgewater added a pair of timely hits of his own as well. Mason Bechen continued to pitch well for the Lynx this season as he threw a complete game, giving up just five hits and only two runs.
“Now that is the North Linn team we have been waiting to show up. Good pitching, defense, and small ball can still win you a lot of high school baseball games.” Griff said, “I liked how we executed our baserunning and bunt game early on, and then put pressure on them with timely hitting each and every inning. We have a group of gritty kids that were able to learn from last night’s loss. That was a great sweep of a very tough Lisbon team.”
CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats struggled a bit this week dropping all three contests. The boys are playing some good ball, and continue to improve each game.
June 13 at Marquette Catholic
Freshman Brady Wise continues to improve on the mound each game for the Wildcats. This game was another example of the growth he has made this season. Wise threw 5 2/3 strong innings, giving up only seven hits. Only one of the four Marquette Catholic runs were earned.
Sophomore Jayden Hanson and senior Wade Yoder each connected nice doubles. Wader and sophomore Daiton Price drove in the two Wildcat runs.
June 16 vs Maquoketa Valley (DH)
It was a battle of Wildcats on Thursday night when Central City (3-11) hosted Maquoketa Valley (10-4) in a Tri-Rivers West showdown. The night did not fare well for our Wildcats dropping both games on the night 15-5 and 14-4.
Junior Lucas Greif and freshman Matthew Klostermann combined for pitching duties giving up a combined 12 hits. It was the six defensive errors that hurt Central city in game one. Yoder connected with another double. Hanson and Curtis each had an RBI.
Game two the visiting Wildcats put up 12 runs in the third inning after Central City put across one in the top of the inning trailing 2-1.
Central City added two in the top of the fourth and another run in the fifth but it was not enough, falling in five innings 14-4. Curtis had himself a good night at the plate with a nice single and 2 RBI. Also picking up hits were Greif, Hanson and Yoder.
CENTER POINT-URBANAHead coach Tyler Smith knows his team is better than what the past week results show. “Baseball is a sport that will kick you while you are down. You have to learn to put the game behind you right away and not let it eat at you because you will be back on the field the next night.”
June 13 at Mount Vernon (DH)
In game one, CPU and Mount Vernon took it into extra innings, but CPU was unable to finish losing 5-4. The CPU offense got off to a quick start scoring right away in the top of the first, but gave the run back in the bottom half for a 1-1 tie after one inning. The Mustangs added to their lead throughout the next few innings to take a 4-1 advantage.
In the top of the 6th the CPU offense battled and scratched across three runs to tie the game at 4-4. Neither team was able to score until the bottom of the eighth inning the Mustangs took advantage of a few free bases and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly.
In the game two 7-6 loss, CPU struck early scoring two runs in the second, but gave one back in the bottom of the inning and one in the third to lock the score at 2-2. They rallied in the fourth to get back the lead. In the fifth inning the offense rallied adding three more runs to take a 6-2 lead. Unfortunately, the defense gave two back in the bottom half, one more in the sixth, and walked in the tying and winning run in the seventh for the sweep.
June 14 vs Wahlert Catholic
As CPU tried to bounce back from two tough losses, they hosted 3A No. 4 Wahlert but fell 5-2. The Eagles were able to score in three of its first five innings to take a 5-0 lead. CPU was able to put up two in the bottom of the sixth, but Wahlert sealed the win in the seventh keeping CPU off the scoreboard.
“Our boys battled against Savary, one of the top arms in the state and actually out hit the Golden Eagles 6 to 5.” Smith said, “However, a couple costly errors ended up hurting us down the stretch losing 5-2 with only one of the five runs earned.”
June 16 vs CCA (DH)
CPU faced another ranked 3A team this week in the No. 7 CCA but were unable to steal a win, losing 5-4 and 6-4 in the nightcap.
The CPU bats came out hot when a two-run home run from senior catcher Ben Hakert got CPU on the board in the bottom of the first. They added one more in the bottom of the second to take a 3-0 lead into the third.
A couple of free bases and a couple of bloops and the Clippers put four on the board to take a 3-4 lead. The CPU offense scratched one back across on the bottom of the fourth to tie it up 4-4. The Clippers regained the lead in the fifth 5-4 and held on into the bottom of seven. With the bases loaded the Clippers eliminated the threat to take game one.
Once again in Game 2 the CPU offense got them on the board early in the third 1-0. The Clippers got the run back in the fourth. CPU responded with two more to take a 3-1 lead into the sixth. The Clippers scored two in the top of the sixth to tie it backup but once again the CPU offense regained the lead with one in the bottom half.
Heading to the seventh CPU led 5-4, but free bases and a bloop gave the Clippers a 4-6 lead. Their defense held on to complete the sweep.
