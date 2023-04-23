Each day of the five-day festival, an assortment of happenings will take place to make the most of the movie magic, from behind-the-scenes looks at filmmaking through panel discussions and coffee talks to workshops, red carpets and free events.
Here are a few you can check out:
Before the festival
On April 22, a pre-event will take place at the DeSoto House Hotel’s Parker Room in Galena, Ill.
A selection of features, documentaries and short films will be shown, including “Le Ballon Bleu” at 11:30 a.m., “Patou: In Black & White” at 2 p.m. and “Twitching” at 3:30 p.m. An outdoor screening of “The Year of the Dog” will take place at 4 p.m. All screenings are free.
Music and food vendors also will be available in Green Street Plaza.
Meet & Mingle
From 5 to 7 p.m. April 26, at Five Flags Center, review the film schedule and film descriptions as you meet filmmakers, producers and reviewers. Food will be provided, with a cash bar. Free to attend.
Runde Free Day
On Thursday, April 27, pack a lot in by enjoying free film screenings all day.
Does not apply to special screenings or evening events.
Coffee Talks
- 10-11 a.m. April 27: Director, writer and executive producer Christian Taylor.
- 10-11 a.m. April 28: Singer, writer and actress Kellie Blaise; and actor, screenwriter and voiceover artist Paddy C. Courtney.
- 10-11 a.m. April 29: Producer Andrea Metz and director Michelle Peeraali.
- 10-11 a.m. April 30: Julien Dubuque International Film Festival jury members Maria Collins, Greg Hamilton, Randy Tat and Gilbert Khoury.
All coffee talks take place at Esther’s Lounge, 123 Main St., and are free to attend. Drip coffee will be available for $2.50, with free refills.
Workshops and panel discussions
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 27: Festivals from Strategy to Submission. Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room.
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 27: Secrets to Successful Script Writing. Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room.
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 28: Art of the Pitch & Pitch Deck. Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room.
- 1-2 p.m. April 28: Ten Mistakes that Land Filmmakers in Legal Trouble — And How to Avoid Them. Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room.
- 3-4 p.m. April 28 and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 29: EST Studios — Best Production Policies. Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room.
- 1-2 p.m. April 29: How to Market Your Film. Holiday Inn, Blue Moon Room.
- 2:30-3:30 p.m. April 29: Film Financing 101 — Packaging, Financing, Greenlighting Your Project for All Budgets. Holiday Inn, Blue Moon Room.
- 4-5 p.m. April 29: EST Studios — How to Sell Your Film. Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room.
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 30: Les is More — The Influence of Documentary Icon Les Blank. Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room.
- 1:30-2:30 p.m. April 30: Secrets to Successful Script Writing. Hotel Julien Dubuque, River Room.
All workshops and panel discussions are free to attend.
After parties and other highlights
7:30 p.m. April 26: Celebrate Canada Night at Five Flags Center, with an after party to follow at 9:30 p.m. at Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar in the Millwork District. Free to attend.
7:30-9:30 p.m. April 27: International Night, with an after party at 9 p.m. at the Riverboat Lounge, Hotel Julien Dubuque. Tickets are $15.
7:30 p.m. April 28: World Premiere Night, with a 1990s throwback after party at 9 p.m. in the Hotel Julien Dubuque Ballroom. Free to attend.
10-11:15 p.m. April 28: Trailermania Late Night Special, Hotel Julien Dubuque, Julien Room 2. Free to attend.
5:30-7:30 p.m. April 29: Produce Iowa Filmmaker Meetup, Riverboat Lounge, Hotel Julien Dubuque. Free to attend.
8:30-9:30 p.m. April 29: JDIFF Red Carpet and Awards Night at Five Flags Theater, with an after-party in Five Flags Center’s arena. Tickets are $25.
10-11:15 p.m. April 29: Psychotronic Afterschool Special Late Night Special. Hotel Julien Dubuque, Julien Room 2. Free to attend.
4:30-6:15 p.m. April 30: Closing Film Reception, Esther’s Lounge. Free to attend.
6:15-8:15 p.m. April 30: Closing film, “Teacher,” with a question-and-answer session with filmmakers to follow. Five Flags Theater. Free to attend.
9-11 p.m. April 30: Last Chance, casual conversation with film festival organizers. Esther’s Lounge. Free to attend.
