It’s been nearly five years since I started at the Telegraph Herald as a reporter. Back then, I was a recent college graduate filled to the brim with excitement and anxiety. I was excited because I finally had started my career as a journalist, covering the community I grew up in. I was anxious because I really didn’t want to screw it up.
I was assigned to cover the various rural towns that surround Dubuque, primarily in outer Dubuque County and Jo Daviess County. Many towns embraced my work when I first started, and many others did not. Some still don’t.
When you cover numerous communities, you pick up on each town’s individual quirks, the organization of their city council, the ambition of their local chamber of commerce and their receptiveness to the press.
I’ve spent a lot of time in these numerous communities, trying to tell their stories. The best part of such a beat is the variety. In one week, I’ll cover a city council meeting in one town, profile a new business in another and end with a story on a 100-year-old man who happens to be a nationally renowned horseshoe player. There has never been a lack of variety in my job. Perhaps what has surprised me the most during my time here is that all this coverage of these small towns has been far from frivolous.
I’m very proud of some of the stories I’ve been able to write, stories that have had real impacts on the communities they involve. Making that sort of impact is what every journalist yearns for, I believe.
It’s been nearly five years of doing this now, and my job has changed in that time. I’ve gone from adding and removing various communities from my workload to now covering the biggest community of them all, Dubuque. Through all that those changes, there has been one constant. The anxiety comes and goes with each new challenge, but the excitement hasn’t waned yet.