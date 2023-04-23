If you are a resident of the tri-states and have yet to check out Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, you’re missing out.
“Julien Dubuque International Film Festival brings together everyone,” said Executive Director Susan Gorrell. “All races, cultures, genders. It is for everyone. That’s really important. We screen all types of films, which appeal to all, as well as invite special guests from around the world.”
Now in its 12th year, the film festival will take place from Wednesday, April 26, through Sunday, April 30.
In addition to 180 movies to screen, it will include world premieres, U.S. premieres and Iowa premieres, as well as panel discussions, workshops, coffee talks and other events.
But more than drawing filmmakers, it brings out movie-lovers from across the community.
Whether you’re bringing a film buddy for your viewing adventure, or flying solo to sneak a film in during your lunch break, here is what you can expect, as well as tips for taking in the film festival:
It includes a breakdown of films by category, as well as showtimes and locations. Click on your favorite categories, and those films will pop up.
The bevvy of genres include documentary, feature, short, animation, comedy, drama, family, horror, international, LGBTQ+, musical, mystery, romance, sci-fi and thriller, as well as featuring future filmmakers one and two, nine short blocks and two student spotlights.
Where to buy tickets
The headquarters for the film festival is located in the lobby of Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
Passes for the film festival, or tickets to individual screenings, are available there, or they can be purchased in advance at julienfilmfest.com/tickets.
Tickets need to be pre-purchased to guarantee seats at screenings. Saving seats is not permitted.
Where screenings take place
Film screenings and events take place at locations throughout downtown Dubuque, as well as at Phoenix Theaters at Kennedy Mall.
While the majority of the festival is within walking distance, shuttle service is available, leaving from Hotel Julien Dubuque, with pick-up designated at the screening or event venue.
