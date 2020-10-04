My connection to the Telegraph Herald can be traced back to my adolescent years, when I was an avid reader of the sports section and later a paperboy.
But I didn’t follow a direct route to journalism or the TH, at which I now have worked for more than eight years. I now proudly serve as the newspaper’s managing editor.
Back to the early years. I grew up in Dubuque and spent several years delivering the TH along with my sister, braving summer’s heat, winter’s massive snowdrifts and seemingly every other weather condition to get papers in the hands of customers on our route along State, Dillon, South Hill and York streets. (Mom and Dad provided plenty of assists, too.)
Eventually, though, I ditched the route in favor of jobs that seemed far more appealing to my teen self, including donut shop worker and call center employee.
I never considered a future career in journalism and headed off to Iowa State University in the fall of 2000 to study engineering. But after several years, I concluded that I didn’t feel passionate about that major (to the dismay of my engineering professors) and went searching for something different.
A conversation with an eccentric journalism adviser convinced me to give that a shot, and as they say, the rest is history.
I soon was serving as a reporter and columnist for the university’s student newspaper, and in short order, I was running Iowa State’s general interest magazine.
Those positions first opened my eyes to the wealth of stories to be told in any community.
After college, my journalism path started with nearly two years at a group of twice-weekly papers south of Kansas City, where I was first a reporter, then promoted to be the managing editor of the paper in Osawatomie, Kan.
My stint in Kansas drove home the impact of local journalism for me. The work we did mattered, and our readers were always eager to tell us what they thought of our efforts — whether it was positive or negative feedback. And that would come in the form of calls, emails and letters, but also conversations in the grocery store, at the gym or over a drink at a local watering hole.
I then moved to Winona, Minn., so I could work for a daily newspaper. I put thousands of miles on my car as a regional reporter covering counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin before being promoted to the politics and government reporter.
The latter position especially sharpened my insight into the workings of local government and politics and the very real impacts they have on local residents.
My next move was to central Indiana, where I served as the associate editor of the daily newspaper in Logansport.
The job provided me a chance to once again help guide a news team, and I immensely enjoyed our efforts on everything from exposing questionable dealings in City Hall to celebrating the high school’s star-studded girl’s basketball team (featuring future Iowa Hawkeye Whitney Jennings).
But my father’s unexpected death in the spring of 2012 accelerated my plans to someday return to the tri-state area.
I was lucky enough to land a position as a copy editor at the TH and started in late June 2012. In that role, I helped lay out news pages, write headlines and check stories for accuracy.
The following year, I moved into the role of local content editor at the TH, a position I held through the end of 2019. I also joined the newspaper’s Editorial Board and remain part of that group.
I had the privilege of leading a talented “hard news” team in that time, overseeing a team of reporters dedicated to covering all 10 counties in three states in our coverage area and honing in on beats such as local business, education, government, politics and public safety.
Those reporters — and all of our journalists at the TH — go to great lengths to report on what local readers need to know. That ranges from proposals being kicked around at City Hall, to factual accounts on local criminal incidents (rather than the all-too-often inaccurate rumors floated on social media sites), to what’s going on in local classrooms, to sharing the stories of “regular people” in our communities.
I continue to work closely with that group in my new role as managing editor, while also overseeing the TH’s features and photo departments. Those departments also feature talented and committed journalists, as does the rest of our newsroom, including our sports department and copy editors.
In all, the TH has dozens of journalists with hundreds of years of experience who are focused on providing the best local news coverage in the tri-state area. We go beyond the rumor mill and the 30-second TV clip to delve into the issues that matter and highlight the people that help shape our region.
And just as importantly, we all live in the communities we cover. So, feel free to pick up the phone, drop us an email or stop us in the grocery store to talk about what matters to you.