As a news clerk, I have a plethora of job duties that keep me pretty busy. If you ever need to call the newsroom for general questions or need to be connected with a certain person, I can connect you to whomever you need to talk to.
An important task that I do is receiving the obituaries from the funeral home and am responsible for getting them in the paper correctly and on time, which is always an interesting way to spend my day.
Other tasks that I am responsible for include:
- The TH community calendar, which is a time consumer for sure — with covering three states, that can include quite a few events (when there is not a pandemic).
- Sunday Business briefs — I compile information from employers recognizing employee promotions, people who are new to the company, recognitions, awards and certifications, as well as coordinating photos for the section. These also run in BizTimes.biz magazine and website.
- Letters to the editor. Say you have an issue you would like brought to the notice of your peers, you can e-mail me you r l etter, then I input your letter into our system for review by our executive editor.
- There are a handful of other little tasks throughout the day that I take care of as a news clerk. I am connected to all employees of the Telegraph Herald, including our circulation, classified and accounting departments. I never know what will be added to a given day’s to-do list.
I am a lifelong resident of Galena, Ill. My husband (Steve) and I are empty-nesters with two sons who now have families of their own. I have three beautiful grandchildren. There is no stronger love than the love between a Nana and her grandchildren.
I love working for the Telegraph Herald. The family atmosphere we work in makes me feel supported and appreciated.