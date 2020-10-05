News in your town

Water rates to increase in Cuba City

UPDATE: Trump says he's leaving the hospital for the White House

SW Wisconsin school district switches to virtual learning after 2 COVID-19 cases

Field of Dreams site concession stand temporarily closes due to COVID-19

30 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 2 local nursing home outbreaks grow

Badgers' Chryst unsure on how much time QB Coan could miss

People who make a difference: Maquoketa family raises money via Pumpkins for Preemies

3 win Nobel medicine award for discovering hepatitis C virus

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration set for Saturday in Dubuque

Illinois' trout-fishing season opens on Oct. 17 at 50 sites

Chart-topping vocal group to perform holiday concert in Dubuque

59 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 10 in Jackson County

Recent reports show lead levels down in children as push for testing continues

Biz Buzz: Spoon company opens in Galena; men's clothing store planned; Main St. renovation in Maquoketa

Dubuque foundation receives $50,000 grant to support social-emotional learning

Jo Daviess County educators work to incorporate LGBT history into curriculum

State law change could ease revenue loss from shuttered Cassville power plants

Dyersville organizations to host virtual forum of legislative candidates

COVID-19 response, racial equity subjects of virtual presentation in Dubuque

Dubuque teen fined for fight that badly injured man; 2 others charged

Local law enforcement reports

Boys prep basketball: Petitgoue named Wisconsin NFHS Coach of Year

NFL: Colts' defense too much for Bears

College football: Cyclones make history at home

Major League Baseball: No days off puts stress on pitchers in Division Series, LCS

Astros out to 'silence the haters' in ALDS against Athletics

Rays' Kiermaier: `They don't like us, we don't like them'

Life in food desert, where fresh produce is 2 bus rides from home

Ask Amy: Friend worried about pal’s abusive marriage

Galena Center for the Arts seeking creators for latest virtual exhibit

Television Q&A

Page: Trump's COVID-19 infection an opportunity for U.S. unity

Beck: Punish the deed or banish the need?

Letter: Single-issue voters miss bigger picture

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 5

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Side effects of alcohol if you have Type 2 diabetes

NFL roundup: Browns beat Cowboys in shootout

Sports briefs: Iowa State knocks Oklahoma out of top 25

NFL twin bill on Monday night

NFL: Vikings get Cookin'

Iowa absentee ballots go out Monday, early voting begins

News in brief