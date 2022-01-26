Another New York City police officer dies
NEW YORK — A New York City police officer gravely wounded last week in a Harlem shooting that killed his partner has also died of his injuries, the city’s police commissioner said Tuesday, adding to what she called “incalculable” grief within the department.
Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was taken off life support at a Manhattan hospital four days after a gunman shot him and Officer Jason Rivera, 22, as they responded to a domestic disturbance call. Rivera died Friday.
Mora had been in critical condition since the shooting. He was moved Sunday from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center, where he died.
The two officers were fatally wounded Friday after they were called to a Harlem apartment by a woman who said she needed help with her adult son. Lashawn J. McNeil threw open a bedroom door and shot the officers as they walked down a narrow hall, authorities said.
A third officer, Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing Mora and Rivera — shot McNeil as he tried to flee. The gunman, 47, died Monday, authorities said.
Pelosi announces plans to seek reelection
LOS ANGELES — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she will seek reelection, ending speculation that she would retire as Democrats face the threat of losing control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.
“While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” the 81-year-old Pelosi said in an online video. “This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy.”
By announcing she would seek a 19th term, Pelosi avoids becoming a lame duck in a year when Democrats are clinging to a fragile majority in the House and the party is under pressure to raise vast sums of money to defend control of Congress.
The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in Congress in midterm elections, and Democrats are defending both chambers at a time when President Joe Biden’s approval rating has been slipping.
Testimony begins in George Floyd civil case
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A bystander who feared George Floyd would die under the knee of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin wept on the stand Tuesday at the federal civil rights trial of three other officers, as prosecutors attempted to show that even people without medical training knew Floyd needed help.
Footage shown to the jury showed Floyd struggling with officers as they try to put him in a police vehicle, officers holding the handcuffed man facedown on the ground and the 46-year-old Black man gasping for air as a growing group of onlookers warned that Chauvin was killing him. Former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority.
Kueng, who is Black; Lane, who is White; and Thao, who is Hmong American, had basic medical training and are all are charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who is White. Both counts allege the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death. Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation.
Avenatti to represent himself against Daniels
NEW YORK — Once-prominent California attorney Michael Avenatti took over representation of himself Tuesday at his latest criminal trial, setting the stage for him to directly confront former client and porn star Stormy Daniels over her claims that he stole some of the money she was owed for her autobiography.
U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman granted Avenatti’s request at his Manhattan trial on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges after he cited a “breakdown” with his lawyers over trial strategy, particularly on how to question a former longtime office worker for Avenatti who was testifying at the trial by video.
Daniels was expected to take the witness stand as early as today.
Avenatti, 50, has vehemently asserted his innocence on the claims that he pocketed nearly $300,000 of the $800,000 advance paid to Daniels for her 2018 book “Full Disclosure.”
As he left the courthouse Tuesday, he said he felt comfortable representing himself.
“I’m a trial lawyer. It’s what I’ve done for two decades. It’s my arena,” he told reporters.
Cuba charges 790 in anti-government protests
HAVANA — Some 790 people who participated in anti-government protests in Cuba last year face prosecution for sedition, violent attacks, public disorder, theft and other crimes, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday.
The announcement was the first from prosecutors since August, a month after thousands of Cubans protested in Havana and other cities over grievances including power blackouts, economic hardship and the tightly controlled political system. The demonstrations were the biggest and most unruly in decades in a nation where freedom of assembly is heavily restricted.
Most of the suspects remain in jail pending the outcome of the mass trials. Some could face prison sentences of up to 30 years in prison if convicted. The attorney general’s office said sedition charges related to the level of violence demonstrated, noting that some protesters threw stones at hospitals, gasoline stations and other facilities, and also looted.
Human rights groups say the crackdown shows how Cuba’s judicial system is routinely used to snuff out dissent. Cuba, in turn, alleges U.S.-based opposition groups are trying to instigate unrest through social media campaigns.