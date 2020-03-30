“The Neighborhood,” 7 p.m. on CBS
When Tina receives unexpected news, Calvin, Dave and Gemma encourage her to embrace a new chapter by taking a big leap of faith — literally — by learning to skydive. Also, Marty helps Grover create a ‘battle bot’ for a school science competition.
“The Voice,” 7 p.m. on NBC The ‘Battle Rounds’ continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists.
“Prodigal Son,” 8 p.m. on FOX When an up-and-coming ballet dancer is mysteriously poisoned, the NYPD dives deep into the rigorous world of dance. Meanwhile, Jessica reunites with an old friend, socialite Nicholas Endicott.