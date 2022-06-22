Flooding displaces hundreds of thousands in Bangladesh, India
SYLHET, Bangladesh — Villagers in northeastern Bangladesh crowded makeshift refugee centers and scrambled to meet boats arriving with food and fresh water as massive floods, which have killed dozens of people and displaced hundreds of thousands there and in neighboring India, continued to wreak havoc Tuesday.
In Sylhet, one of the worst-hit areas in the extreme northeast of the country near the border with India, villagers waded, swam and paddled makeshift rafts or small skiffs to a boat delivering aid that had moored to one shelter, its ground floor covered halfway to the ceiling with water.
The low-lying village along the Surma River is prone to flooding, but with the extreme rainfall at the start of this year’s monsoon season, villager Mehedi Hasan Parvez said he’s never seen anything this bad.
“In some cases even the second story of buildings has been inundated,” the local businessman said, sitting in a small boat as he waited his turn to receive a package of rice, canned goods and other staples.
“Some people have been without water at home for three days,” he said. “They have no food at home and can’t get to the market to buy supplies.”
Monsoon rains in South Asia typically begin in June. But this year heavy downpours lashed northeastern India and Bangladesh as early as March, triggering floods as early as April in Bangladesh.
Meghalaya, the mountainous region of India to the north of Sylhet, and neighboring Assam state, renowned for its tea plantations, have seen far more rain in June than usual.
In the settlements of Mawsynram and Cherrapunji, some of the world’s wettest areas on the southern fringes of Meghalaya state that overlook Bangladesh’s plains, more than 38 inches of rain was recorded on Sunday alone, according to India’s Meteorological Department.
Meghalaya has already received 174% of its total average June rainfall over the first three weeks of the month. Assam is at 97% of its average for the month over the same period.
Mexico industrial hub faces water shortage
MONTERREY, Mexico — The industrial hub of Monterrey has long been one of Mexico’s most prosperous cities, so its almost 5 million residents were shocked when they lost the most basic of services: water.
A combination of an intense drought, poor planning and high water use has left residents of Mexico’s industrial powerhouse to resort to extreme measures that call up images of isolated, poorer areas: storing water in buckets to use a scoopful at a time.
“We are panicked, because we don’t know when the water will come back on,” said 60-year-old Monterrey resident María del Carmen Lara. “We finally got them to send us a water truck, but we still don’t have running water.”
Local authorities began restricting water supplies in March, as the three dams that help supply the city dried up. They currently hold only 45%, 2% and 8% of their capacity, and city authorities say the two lowest dams had only a few days’ worth of water left. Earlier this month, they declared water would be available only between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. recently extending the service until 11 a.m. But authorities haven’t even been able to supply that, and in thousands of homes, not a drop has come out of faucets for weeks.
For a city accustomed to consuming 4,225 gallons per second, it now has only 3,435 gallons per second available.
“For those who don’t believe in climate change, here are the consequences,” said Nuevo León Gov. Samuel García. “This is the result of climate change: a semi-desert area gets drier.”
Flooding, landslides hit southern China
BEIJING — Heavy rainstorms are causing major flooding and landslides in southern China, destroying buildings, crops and roads, and forcing many people to flee their homes.
In the Guangxi autonomous region, 145,000 people were relocated to safety and more than 10,000 houses were destroyed, the official Xinhua New Agency reported.
Another half million people were affected in neighboring Jiangxi province, where 1 million acres of crops were flooded, according to local authorities.
Around 274,000 people have sought relief in Guangzhou province, according to the provincial emergency management department.
The heavy rainfall has collapsed roads in some parts of cities and swept away houses, cars and crops. The meteorological department has forecast more rain in coming days. Chinese authorities on Sunday issued the year’s first red alert, the most severe warning, for possible mountain torrents.
Celia becomes tropical storm in Pacific Ocean
MEXICO CITY — Celia regained tropical storm force off southern Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday and forecasters said it was likely to eventually become a hurricane, though it appears to be headed out to sea, away from land.
Celia first hit tropical storm force on Friday while off of Central America, but soon faded back into a tropical depression.
The U.S. National Hurricane center said Celia’s maximum sustained winds were back up to 40 mph Tuesday, when it was centered about 365 miles south of Acapulco. It was headed west at 12 mph.
It was projected to grow to hurricane force on Thursday before moving over colder waters and weakening.
