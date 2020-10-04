I first turned to journalism as a writer, young, but never expected to work in straight news.
Greencastle, Ind., is a small town, surrounded by miles of farms, but anchored in the middle by a private liberal arts college, DePauw University. Both aspects of the town left its mark. Similarly, at home, my mother — a Kentucky native, third grade teacher at a public school, and ardent Democrat — and father — a farmer and government soil health scientist from southern Indiana, who leaned Republican — brought earnest but amicable debate from two aspects.
When not helping on our family farm or engaging in the other extracurriculars of adolescence, I planted my nose squarely in books. In so doing, I found that many writers I’d come to admire started out at their local newspapers.
So, hoping to try my hand at the craft — which could only end in penning the next Great American novel by 25, I reckoned — I began writing weekly features in the high school newspaper, The Inkpot. My first was titled “Night Shift Laureate,” about a night custodian who had been filing his shift reports in the form of short poems for decades.
That kind of thing is what I decided I’d do. I had a plan.
It was not until late in J-school at Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism that I abruptly shifted course.
In need of an internship I’d been pushing off, I rode to the Indiana State Capitol in Indianapolis — at this point personally cynical of all politics and government structures. It took about one day, though, covering bills in committee for me to begin to understand — from liquor laws to the education appropriation that paid my mother’s salary, to farm insecticide regulation — how much of life was shaped by the conversations had there.
It was also a time of big change in Indiana. It was 2009. Between the reverberations of the financial crisis the first whispers of the Tea Party movement had arisen, which would eventually unseat the Indiana’s longtime U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar in the following Republican primary, just for instance.
The political bug was quick to bite. But so too was the call to see other vistas.
So, in 2012, I headed west, to Silver City, New Mexico, nestled in the Gila National Forest, on the Continental Divide.
There, I spent five years elbows deep in environmental issues and how they were impacted by government policies — the latest of repeated attempts to build a dam on the last free-flowing stretch of Gila River, despite decreasing flows due to climate change; the embattled reintroduction of the Mexican gray wolf. I learned that the people invested in either side of these arguments earnestly believed in their stance and had real skin in the game, however overly zealous or misinformed.
These are all skills and experiences that I wanted to bring a little closer to home. The landscape here, though more dynamic, at least reminds of the fields and forests where I spent my youth.
The Caucus first turned my eye to Iowa, sure. But I have also come to appreciate how personal politics are here in the tri-states. In general, of the several states in which I’ve covered so far, there is more room for nuance here in both politics and political coverage — room for attention to be paid to the meaning between the bluster. I think there needs to be.
And, as is appropriate, the opportunity for environmental storytelling here is as rich as the soil is, as complex as the geography and the watersheds. All of the ways agriculture, industry and the natural habitat interact, and how that all plays with smaller waterways, as well as — of course — the Mississippi River, have as many stories to tell as I have time for.