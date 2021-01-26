GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts will host its first virtual Songwriters Showcase of the year, according to a press release.
Twinray will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, on the Galena Center for the Arts YouTube channel.
The duo has performed original music since 2008 and includes singer and pianist Desiree Irwin and guitarist Mike Poupko. The two recently relocated to Jo Daviess County. The performance marks their debut performance in the area.
The performance is free, but donations will be accepted.
The production is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.