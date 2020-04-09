The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are sweeping the world with far reaching consequences. Public health is not the only thing in jeopardy.
The economy, the stock market and daily lifestyles have been impacted.
The situation is evolving by the hour. Schools are closing and employees are increasingly being encouraged to work from home. Not only do households have to worry about potential health concerns, but also the financial repercussions that are largely yet to be determined, with the outlook being grim in the short term.
Each of these facets of the pandemic are forcing individuals and families to make adjustments to their daily routines.
Here are some simple steps to take in both your professional and personal lives to help transition to the new “normal”:
Adjusting to your working from home life:
• If you are working from home, consider finding a place to work with your family members or roommates to simulate an office space or working environment.
• If you have a routine at work, try to implement a similar process at home. When I was working full-time in a corporate environment, the first thing I did every morning after putting my things on my desk was log into my computer then go to the kitchen and make myself a cup of coffee. When I returned to my desk to a logged-in computer with a fresh cup of coffee, I was ready to tackle the day.
• Stay connected with your co-workers. If you’re the type of person who likes to drop by your fellow co-workers’ desk or office to shoot the breeze, then you might want to make a few phone calls to them a day in order to keep you in a similar mindset.
• Try to keep regular hours. There’s a reason companies try to keep employees on a routine — schedules work. Although it might be appealing to sleep in, work later and have more variety with your hours, fight the temptation.
Adjusting your personal finances:
• Bolster your emergency fund. The traditional financial planning advice is that you should maintain the equivalent of three to six months of essential living expenses in a savings account. During the 2008 financial crisis, the recommended amount of savings was six to nine months. Due to the economic recession and increased likelihood of unemployment, the economic indicators point that another recession might be on the way.
• Take advantage of any flexibility that filing your taxes can provide. If you receive a tax refund from filing your taxes, add it to your emergency fund. If you owe taxes, the Internal Revenue Service extended the payment deadline to July 15. Although not yet announced at the time of writing, it looks increasing likely that adult Americans will receive economic stimulus checks of approximately $1,000. If possible, these checks should be used to bolster your emergency fund and provide you with financial flexibility.
• Talk to a financial adviser before making investment decisions. The temptation to sell when facing the possibility of investment losses is strong. Don’t make any rash decisions when facing a significant financial loss. An objective point of view is valuable.
• Stay positive. Put the technology away and spend time with your loved ones. The news has its uses and you should definitely keep informed, but do your best to avoid too much negativity during these trying times.