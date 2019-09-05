Nikki Kiefer attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, graduating in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an emphasis in human resource management. She also is certified as a professional in human resources and staffing professional.
Kiefer has been with Sedona Staffing Services since April 2000. She started as an account manager and was promoted to branch manager. On July 26, 2007, Nikki and her husband, Kraig Kiefer, purchased locally owned Sedona Staffing Services. They have continued the tradition initially set by Jim and Carol Townsend, the previous owners of Sedona Staffing Services, of providing customization and flexibility to clients, helping others find careers and in giving back to their communities.
Sedona has experienced continued growth. Since 2007, Nikki and Kraig have opened multiple locations in Iowa and Wisconsin, and a new headquarters in Dubuque, all while broadening their customer base nationally and internationally.
As an HR professional, Kiefer is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management, allowing her to keep up with the changing demands of the HR industry. In addition, she believes in having a strong community presence and supporting local nonprofits. She is a committee member of the Holy Family Personnel and Advancement committees. She also serves on the MercyOne Foundation board as the board chair and the MercyOne Hospital Board.
Nikki and Kraig have three daughters, Sami, Joey, Charli; and one son, Gauge. When she’s not at the office, she enjoys attending her kids’ sporting events, cooking, reading, tackling house projects and spending time with her family. She also enjoys her two animals, Stella, a miniature bulldog, and Raisin Bran, a guinea pig.
Can you name a person who has had a tremendous impact on you as a leader?
There are many people that have had a great impact on my life, but the person who has been the most impactful is my father. He always has demonstrated a fantastic work ethic with a tremendous heart. He has instilled the importance of wherever you work or whatever you do, always give 100% and be a leader/mentor for others.
What are the most important decisions you make as a leader of your organization?
Having 10 office locations, there are many decisions that need to be made in order to keep everything running in sync. However, the most important decisions revolve around creating goals/incentives, managing budgets and spending, marketing campaign activity, capital investments, engaging in business partnerships and being involved in the community.
As an organization gets larger, there can be a tendency for the “institution” to dampen the “inspiration.” How do you keep this from happening?
With having multiple locations, we conduct monthly training with all employees so they are able to share ideas, come up with solutions and network to build their relationships. We plan quarterly team building events to simply enjoy some down time with each other. Monthly and yearly incentives are put in place for those wins we like to celebrate.
What is one characteristic that you believe every leader should possess?
I believe all leaders need to have vision. Business is constantly changing, and the organization needs to determine how to best steer the boat with change. From when I started in the year 2000 to today, so many things have changed: Technology, volume of business/growth, diversity of services, number of offices, unemployment rates, etc. One has to have vision to determine the next course. My focus has always been what is best for the growth of the organization so we are able to support our employees for the next 30 years.
What advice do you have for future leaders?
My best advice for future leaders is balance your work ethic with vacation. Being a leader takes extra time and energy, a great deal of focus and most of all, an intense work ethic. Obtaining those successes by working after hours, catching up on the weekend, cellphone activity and off-schedule emails is exciting but must have a balance with an occasional vacation where you unplug for a few days to rest the brain and simply breathe.
How did you get involved in the field you’re working in?
I went to school for Human Resources at University of Wisconsin-Platteville and applied at Sedona Staffing Services, thinking it was for a position within the community. Jim and Carol Townsend (prior owners) offered me an internal position in the year 2000. My husband and I then bought six of their offices in 2007, and now operate 10 offices.
Which is more important to your organization — mission, core values or vision?
All three are important pieces to an organization. Having to choose one, it would have to be core values. We pride ourselves in providing outstanding/timely service to our audience with integrity.
What are two or three of the best things about being a leader?
One of the best things about being a leader is watching others succeed and being a part of that success. We have had many start with us as interns over the years. Where they are today, their skills and growth, is amazing to see. Another fantastic piece is simply being in overdrive, finding solutions and putting that daily puzzle together to help those within our communities.