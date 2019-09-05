I was in a local food store the other day and when entering the checkout lane, I was greeted with “did you find everything you were looking for”? No eye contact, no facial expression, no feeling. Just a practiced repetitive question asked a hundred times each day.
So, I answered in the most boring monotone way possible. Making no eye contact I said, “No I didn’t, I couldn’t find the man spanks I came here for.” I kid you not, the checkout person just kept scanning the items on the conveyor belt. Zero response. Not even a smile. Robotic.
I believe most businesses train their employees with the pat answers and specific questions to ask when they encounter a patron of the business. Smile, look interested and ask if you can help.
However, you can’t train someone to have that spark. They just do. The type of behavior that screams “I care about you and am really glad you’re here.” We all know it when we experience it. Why? Because you go back there often and look for that person, you share your experience with others and you lock in on how important it is to treat customers, well, like customers should be treated.
You might be the most knowledgeable employee on the planet about your product or service you provide but, without that spark, to me you’re just another person who was given a job. So, what’s the answer?
First, when you interview give your potential employee two separate specific role plays to see how they interact with a potential customer. Look for the spark. The undeniable dignity and respect taught at an early age and ingrained in core of that individual. The presentation of a real-life situation is invaluable in watching and assessing natural customer service behavior.
The following example happened to me. Which response do you think I received?
Walking into a big box store I ask the employee if he or she had a certain type of filter for my furnace. Here are three choices on how he could have responded.
• “I don’t know, I think they’re in aisle 6.”
• “Yes, I believe we do. All our filters are in aisle 6. Let me show you where they are.”
• “Thank you for coming in today. If you have the number and size of the filter I will go find it and if you have some other shopping to do I will come and find you when I have it. If we don’t have it I will order it and send it to you free of charge.”
What? You’ll come find me when you have it. You’ll order it for me and send it free of charge? I’m now looking around for hidden cameras and waiting for someone to pop out of a box and tell me I am on the TV show, Shocked dazed and confused.”
Don’t you wish all businesses could be like this. Why not?
You want to compete with Amazon and every other online store in the world? Knock your customers out with something you can’t get online. Dedicated and motivated human beings who truly cares about their customers and will do whatever it takes to make their experience with you remarkable and rememberable. As Nike would say, “Just do it!”
Dignity and respect. No exceptions.