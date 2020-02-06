Every December for the past five years, the employees and volunteer board of GreenState Credit Union get to take part in an event that has been dubbed The Big Give. They can each direct a $150 check to their favorite local charity. This month, hundreds of checks will be mailed to the individual charities that the staff have selected.
“GreenState supports hundreds of Iowa charities with cash donations and volunteer hours throughout the year, but this particular program has become a staff favorite,” said Jim Kelly, GreenState’s Chief Marketing Officer. “It allows staff to direct the funds to the local charity that means the most to them.”
With more than 450 staff participating, it means roughly $68,000 in checks were sent out with cards that include the name of the staff that selected the organization to support.
“For many of these organizations, it’s an unexpected shot in the arm for the start of the year,” added Kelly. “Some will receive several checks.”
GreenState has a Dubuque branch.