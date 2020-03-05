For nearly 20 years, I was an elementary principal in the Dubuque Community School District. During that time, I had the privilege of meeting many bright students I envisioned growing up to attend college and embark on successful careers.
At the same time, I knew circumstances would prevent many of them from doing so. For some from disadvantaged backgrounds, college would be just a dream. The expense, family expectations or perception that college is “not for them” would hold them back.
When young people miss the opportunity to further their education, our community suffers. Employers looking to fill positions take their talent searches elsewhere; parents struggle to provide for their families with low-pay, high-demand jobs. To build a strong Dubuque region, we must open new pathways to college for more students.
Fortunately, we are making progress. Organizations, educators, employers and civic agencies have banded together as the Dubuque College Access Network to develop policies, programs and initiatives aimed at helping more local youth define a post-high school plan for further education or technical training.
Facilitated by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, DCAN also includes partners like Dubuque’s higher education institutions, Iowa Works, and the Greater Dubuque Development Corp. With funding from the Iowa College Aid Commission and a connection to the National College Access Network, DCAN aims to increase enrollment in post-secondary education or training among Dubuque youth from 71% today to 80% by 2025.
This is in response to a growing need: The state initiative Future Ready Iowa estimates that 68% of all Iowa jobs will require post-secondary education or training by 2025.
We are doing this work with a focus on those who have historically faced challenges in continuing their education, including students of color; first-generation, college-bound youth; and students from low-income families.
In their book “Opportunity for All: A Framework for Quality and Equality in Education,” researchers Jennifer O’Day and Marshall S. Smith identify the need for holistic reforms and collaboration between schools and communities if we as a society are to improve academic and long-term life outcomes for everyone.
That is the approach DCAN takes — and we are battling distressing trends. Across Iowa, fewer students each year take the ACT, one of the qualifying exams most widely used in college admissions.
Furthermore, a growing number of students say they need more support in getting to college, yet they aren’t receiving it from guidance counselors and other traditional sources. National studies show that anxiety about college and career planning is high among teens, largely due to lack of information and concern about finances.
Here in Dubuque, DCAN members share similar stories. Because counselors are spending more time helping students through social-emotional issues and with ancillary school duties, they have less time than ever to help students plan their futures.
Such problems don’t have easy solutions, but answers are within reach when representatives of groups that might not otherwise connect on a daily basis — such as employers and school officials — work together.
Importantly, we must understand that a four-year college experience is not for everyone. It’s up to educators, employers and other leaders to ensure students know about options like community colleges and job training programs — then connect them with those experiences.
Recognizing this, the Dubuque Community School District, a DCAN partner, is exploring ways to offer more “concurrent enrollment” classes so students can earn post-secondary education credits in core subjects and technical fields.
In addition, the district partners with the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council to host annual career fairs in each high school, where students can meet with representatives from area colleges, employers and job training initiatives.
It’s one more way for Dubuque youth to imagine themselves as college- and career-bound. If we are going to help more students access college, that is the first step.