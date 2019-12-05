Medical Associates and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center are able to perform Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement.
Medical Associates implants the Edwards SAPIEN 3 transcatheter aortic valve. This valve was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of high or greater risk patients with severe, symptomatic AS. In 2016, the valve was approved for an expanded indication to include patients at intermediate risk for open heart surgery. The FDA recently approved it for low-risk patients.
The Red Basket Project has been approved by the Internal Revenue Service as an official 501©(3) nonprofit.
Established in 2016, the organization strives to ensure each woman has the products for periods, despite personal or financial need.
Since inception, The Red Basket Project has distributed over 20,540 period packs, each consisting of period supplies for one month. Board members include: Beth Gilbreath, Realtor at Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors, president; Amanda Munger, of Runde Auto Group, vice president; Gabe Less, of MediRevv Inc., treasurer; Lynne Hemmer, of Sedgwick, secretary; Kelley Donovan, of LPL Financial; and Lidia Bertolini, of Mario’s Italian Restaurant.
For more information, or to donate, visit RedBasketProject.com.
WHKS & Co. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by the Des Moines Register.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.