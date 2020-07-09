Five AI trends and uses

• Predictive analytics: Use of historical data with machine learning and other processes can help companies forecast potential trends and outcomes for more grounded decision-making.

• Anomaly detection: That historical data can also be used with AI to find potential errors in current data, pointing out numbers that seem too inconsistent with the past. It also can help identify emerging trends that companies can use to their benefit.

• User-friendly products: New developments in AI software have made them more accessible and simplified to laypeople.

• Cybersecurity: Smarter security programs are providing better protection against threats before they cause damage.

• Freeing up human talent: Tedious work that would take a lot of manpower to complete can be turned over to AI processing, so an employee can instead direct their talents toward other initiatives. Employers can reap better productivity and have happier employees.

Source: Forbes www.forbes.com/sites/forbesagencycouncil/2020/01/13/five-emerging-ai-trends-to-watch-in-2020/#617784a117ad