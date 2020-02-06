One longtime Dubuque accounting and tax preparation firm soon will acquire a local business with a similar focus and history.
Wagner Accounting & Tax Service will acquire the assets, staff and client contacts for One Stop Tax Service, officials from each entity have confirmed.
Wagner Accounting & Tax Service President Thomas Wagner noted that this marks the firm’s first acquisition in more than three decades. As the business sought to expand its footprint, One Stop Tax Service emerged as an ideal candidate for acquisition.
“We are both long-term, family-run businesses and our customer bases are relatively similar,” he said. “It seemed like a good fit.”
The six employees who work at One Stop will have positions at Wagner Accounting & Tax Service. Wagner explained that maintaining these workers was a key component of the transaction.
One Stop Tax Service was founded in 1969 by Delbert Winner. The following winter his wife, Sharon Winner, began working at the firm. Sharon has owned the business since Delbert died in 1994.
The team at One Stop will continue to offer services at its lone location, 1449 Central Ave., through the coming tax season. At the conclusion of the season, that office will close, and those staffers will begin working out of Wagner facilities.