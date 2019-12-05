Imagine you are getting married. You and your spouse-to-be want to purchase some meaningful and memorable gifts for your wedding party. But what should you get and where do you go?
Engraved Gift Collection can help you solve your dilemma.
Store owner Zach Oberbroeckling says that personalized items often are a welcomed gift.
“For wedding parties some of our top selling gifts are stainless steel tumblers, tie clips, compact mirrors, wine or pint glasses and flasks. We personalize these with a name or initials to make them really special for the recipient.”
The business has served as the local source of personalized gifts for weddings, births, baptisms, house warmings, holiday celebrations, corporate recognition gifts, awards and many other occasions. Many high school and area college students have won awards or plaques that were personalized at the business.
Engraved Gift Collection began in 2001 as a subsidiary company of D&B Photo Albums. It was created to do the personalization on photo albums. D&B Albums was a wooden photo album manufacturing company that started in 2000. The two companies were rolled together under the Engraved Gift Collection name in 2003.
Brian Frank was the original owner of the Engraved Gift Collection and D&B Photo Albums when it was located on Main Street.
In 2011, the store needed more space and moved to its current location at 150 John F. Kennedy Road. Oberbroeckling purchased Engraved Gift Collection and Advance Trophy, another trophy/engraving business in 2016, bringing the trophy shop’s customers to Engraved Gift Collection.
Zach’s mom, Nancy Oberbroeckling, worked at Advance Trophy and moved to Engraved Gift Collection in 2016. She serves as the manager/engraver and is one of two full-time employees. A part-time employee works year-round. During the busy times, family and friends help out by working part-time.
Oberbroeckling, a 2012 graduate of Dubuque Hempstead High School, graduated from Iowa State University with an accounting degree in 2016.
“I started right out of college at PSSI as a payroll processor in May 2016. I worked there for three months and the opportunity to purchase the store came up so I took it in August 2016 and I have been here since.”
Many items are offered for personalization including picture frames, portfolios, luggage tags, name badges, acrylic awards, wood cutting boards, jewelry, charging mats, portable chargers and sports trophies.
Engraved Gift Collection also will personalize items that customers bring in and help to fabricate custom projects that customers are working on or seeking help with.
Customers can place orders on one of the three online stores: www.engraved giftcollection.com, www.promoplace.com/ egcpromotions, a promotional products online store, and an Etsy Store; www.etsy.com/shop/ EngravedGiftsCo.
Oberbroeckling listed some of the business customers as Clarke University, A.Y. McDonald, John Deere, PSSI, University of Dubuque, Loras College, Kendall Hunt, Cottingham & Butler and area high schools.
Gayle Langel, creative director at Clarke University, has been a customer of the shop since 2015, ordering alumni awards and tree plaques.
“Zach and Nancy are great to work with. The friendly atmosphere and their willingness to help us out with the variety of different awards and other needs we may have is outstanding. The turnaround time is phenomenal whether we are in crunch time or not. I would recommend them to anyone that asks for a company that specializes in engraved products.”
Justin Mills, director of marketing at A. Y. McDonald Mfg. Co, orders awards, trophies, name tags, plaques and gifts and has done so for many years.
“They are easy to work with, friendly, fair-priced, have a great turnaround time and service, and offer a wide variety of options to choose from. They know our business and are great partners, which makes the process easy and efficient.”
There are specialized jobs at the store that include running the laser engraving machines used to personalize wood, stone, glass, ceramic, and plastic items. The laser also is used for metal marking. The rotary engraving machine personalized metal products. Dye sublimation is for fabrics, ceramics and metals. Hot foil stamping is used on leather, simulated leather and paper.
“The foil press stamp is unique as it relies heavily on feel and touch to stamp a Bible or portfolio correctly,” Zach Oberbroeckling said.
Oberbroeckling was trained on the basics of running the engraving machines by Brian Frank when he bought the business.
“I have written down some of the techniques and tips to help guide myself as well as current and future employees, the techniques are very much a learn-as-you-go type of thing. Nancy and I are always in the shop and help to answer any questions from the staff.”