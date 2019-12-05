When it comes to forecasting the future economic landscape, my reference is the “crystal ball” — also known as the Internet. But wherein the past there has been consistency of opinion, this year a number of uncertainties make a prediction difficult to make.
Both national and global economies are in uncharted terrain as a result of “the consequences of an unconventional monetary policy” as stated in a headlines of the Sept. 30, 2019. Franklin Templeton economic and investment update. Their senior investment leaders offer the following outlook and guidance for the immediate period:
• Take an active approach in a period of potentially high volatility.
• (No) recession in the near term, but take a cautious and nimble approach.
There are just too many uncharted and impulsive conditions in the marketplace to accurately provide a prediction, but what readers can do is prepare now for dynamic economic situations. Causes of a dynamic economic environment are outlined below:
Global trade wars and pacts: Ongoing trade policy uncertainty is the crux of any discussion on economic forecasts. According to the lead economists at Franklin Templeton, trade policy uncertainly needs to be looked at, “Not just from the standpoint of the impact on the real economy, but maybe more importantly, the question of how the situation could be resolved, or how much more could it escalate.”
While listening to NPR on my commute home, a guest remarked (paraphrasing), “in the past we had armed wars and conflicts between nations. Now, we have trade wars and various trade pacts between nations.” Wars have uncertain outcomes. Trade wars are no different. Given the trade wars are between the first and second-ranked world economic superpowers, no one is predicting future outcomes, only reporting real-time consequences domestically and globally.
Then, you have a second-place contender for uncertain trade outcomes: Brexit. To quote Shakespeare, “To be or not to be, that is the question.”
The driver(s) of U.S. monetary (and economic) policy: Monetary policy can assist in both cooling down an overheated economy or warming up a cooling economy. The economic environment is not overheating, but moves are being taken to help pre-empt a global slowdown either through the adjusting of monetary policies by central banks around the world. Certainly monetary policy is a deciding factor on the U.S. and global economies, so who or what establishes U.S. monetary policy?
According to the Federal Reserve’s website, “Monetary policy in the United States comprises the Federal Reserve’s actions and communications to promote maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates — the three economic goals the Congress has instructed the Federal Reserve to pursue.” The head, or chair, of the Federal Reserve is a political appointee made by the President of the United States and confirmed by the Senate.
Recently, some media has stated that when the Fed acts in a way opposite of the belief of the President, he actively communicates his disapproval along with his consideration for the removal from office of the Fed Chair. The current chair has not resigned and has stated his intent to complete his term of office. So the question, “Who or what is the driver(s) of U.S. Monetary Policy?” Which creates the segue to the third issue affecting any economic forecast: The impeachment outcome of President Trump.
The impeachment outcome: There is a general rule of thumb, “The market does not like uncertainty.”
One could read the recent string of strong financial performances in the market — taking equities to near all-time highs — as a “given” that the President will be impeached and Wall Street is OK with that outcome or as long as the economy remains strong, Wall Street is OK with the instability of U.S. and geo-political environments including the impeachment process.
Either way, no one can say for sure what the market is thinking. The read from Wall Street on the collective impact possible impeachment of the president might have on the markets is for now, up to you. Voters ultimately might decide next November.