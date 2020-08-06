For a third year in a row, Forbes named Dupaco Community Credit Union one of the top-rated credit unions in America in its ranking of in-state financial institutions.
Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey nearly 25,000 U.S. consumers about their opinions on current and former financial relationships. Banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five other areas: Trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
Forbes recognized only 317 U.S. banks and credit unions, including three in Iowa. Only institutions receiving the highest ratings were awarded the title “Best-In-State.”
Dubuque Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program, making it the 20th consecutive year the organization has received the status, officials recently announced.
The designation is given to Main Street organizations that demonstrate a commitment to commercial district revitalization.
In April, Dubuque Main Street was recognized with a $750 million private development investment milestone award by Main Street Iowa. Dubuque Main Street also was lauded for continuing to connect business owners, building owners and entrepreneurs to the public sector, helping 31 new businesses establish in the past year, the release stated.
In addition to changing the format of its 28-year-old Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! to Music on Main Street, Dubuque Main Street also continued its live music crawl and established an outdoor dining series and two porch happy hours.
It also partnered with 13 community organizations to host Path to Potential and the Central Express as part of its Potential on Central efforts, netting more than $13,000 for 24 entrepreneurs in nine pop-up locations along the Central Avenue Corridor.