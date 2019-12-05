A “first of its kind” professional building in Dyersville, Iowa, recently welcomed its first employees.
The facility at 980 Field of Dreams Way will house two more tenants and dozens of additional workers in the months ahead.
Mark Roling, senior vice president of the transportation group at Dubuque-based company Cottingham & Butler, said six employees from that firm recently started working in the multi-tenant structure in Dyersville. Within the next two or three months, he expects another eight to join them.
Cottingham & Butler is the 25th-largest insurance broker in the U.S., according to the company’s website. Workers in Dyersville are part of the firm’s transportation group, which provides insurance and risk management for trucking companies across the nation.
Cottingham & Butler has leased multiple spaces in the building and has enough room for 68 workers. It expects to have at least 30 working there by the end of 2020.
A casino in Clayton County, Iowa, soon will join the ranks of Iowa institutions embracing sports gambling.
Casino Queen Marquette plans to launch a sports-betting operation late this winter, according to marketing manager Amy White.
White confirmed that the Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission recently approved a sports gambling license for Casino Queen, the last of Iowa’s 19 licensed casinos to apply for such a license.
A pair of casinos in Dubuque have been operating sportsbooks for months. Q Casino and Hotel launched its sports-betting operation in late August, and Diamond Jo Casino launched its sportsbook in early September.
The new offering has been a hit thus far in Dubuque.
The sports betting handle — or amount wagered — at Diamond Jo was nearly $1.2 million in October. Q Sportsbook reported a handle of about $867,000 that month.
Medical Associates Health Plans received the highest marks in both the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual star quality ratings and the National Committee for Quality Assurance Health Plan Ratings.
Medical Associates Medicare plans in Iowa and Illinois received five out of five stars for overall quality and service, CMS’ highest rating. Medical Associates Wisconsin Medicare plan earned 4.5 stars, CMS’ second-highest rating.
For nine consecutive years, Medical Associates Medicare health plans have been rated 4.5 stars or higher. Only 11 medical plans in the nation received 5 stars.