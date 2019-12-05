Caprice Jones, founder and executive director of Fountain of Youth
Caprice Jones was born in Chicago, the eldest of three siblings, and grew up on the southside and westside.
A troubled youth led to incarceration, and while in prison, Jones found his desire to live a purposeful life. He earned his GED and deepened his faith. He has received many certificates and earned his associate degree.
He moved to Dubuque in 2015 with his wife and children. He came to the city because he wanted a future filled with unlimited possibilities and an opportunity for his children’s children to live and experience the American dream.
His vision came to incorporate others, which in 2017 led to founding and becoming the executive director of a nonprofit organization, the Fountain of Youth, with the mission of changing mindsets that contribute to generational poverty.
In recognition of the organization’s progress, in March 2019, Main Street Iowa named Fountain of Youth as a Community Partner for providing hope and change to an often ignored and underserved populace.
Jones recently was appointed to the State of Iowa Committee for Ex-offender Reentry. He is married to Treva and they have three children. Jones enjoys watching history documentaries, listening to gospel music, dancing and fellowshipping with other people of faith.
Can you name a person who has had a tremendous impact on you as a leader?
Martin Luther King Jr. has had a tremendous impact on me as a leader. He also is an example of integrity and what a positive black man in America looks like.
What are the most important decisions you make as a leader of your organization? The most important decisions I make as the leader of the Fountain of Youth is to model a culture of professionalism. I also must always make decisions that align with making decisions that challenges our organizations sustainable growth process with best practices.
As an organization gets larger, there can be a tendency for the “institution” to dampen the “inspiration.” How do you keep this from happening? I believe the culture that is being created of what the Fountain of Youth represents always will ensure that the mission and vision of the organization lasts and passes the test of time.
Which is more important to your organization — mission, core values or vision? I believe that they all are equally important because each one of them represents the heartbeat of our organization.
What is one characteristic that you believe every leader should possess? It’s funny that you ask that question because I truly believe that humility is something that every leader should possess as a life tool.
What advice do you have for future leaders? No matter what you face always count the costs and stay the course.
How did you get involved in the field you’re working in? I had a vision back in 2016 that nonprofit organizations are very vital in this hour in history. The vision also revealed that they must pour into each other. I then sought to pursue and execute the vision.
What are two or three of the best things about being a leader? The first thing is to be in a position to experience humility. Secondly, to be in a position to exemplify integrity. Lastly, I would say to be a person to ensure that no matter the obstacles or challenges a life fulfilled is one that is led by example.